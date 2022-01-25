Serial burglar of women’s underwear busted in Kentucky

Kentucky police arrested a perv allegedly behind a burglary spree where he broke into multiple homes and made off with nothing except women’s underwear and bras.

John Hawkins III, 36, is facing seven second-degree burglary charges for several break-ins at the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park in Frankport last summer, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

Police recently received a break in the case after a “lengthy investigation” and arrested Hawkins at his Harrodsburg home on Saturday, the post said.

“During the arrest and search warrant execution at Hawkins’ home, the detectives recovered approximately 100 pairs of women’s underwear and bras believed to have been stolen from residences in Franklin County,” the post stated.

The sheriff is asking other potential victims of the alleged undergarment thief to contact the department with reports.