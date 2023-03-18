Sergio Perez claims pole after Max Verstappen has nightmare qualifying in Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen will be eyeing another dominant weekend as the F1 paddock rolls into Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver led home a comfortable one-two for the world champions at the first race of the season in Bahrain, with Sergio Perez in second.

Fernando Alonso came home third for Aston Martin, who were the surprise package, while the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished fifth and seventh respectively.

Charles Leclerc – who was involved in a thrilling battle with Verstappen in Saudi last year – had to retire in Bahrain, with Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz coming home fourth. This year’s race is the third grand prix held at the lightning quick street circuit in Jeddah. Verstappen was quickest in both practice sessions yesterday, as well as FP3 on Saturday – a day when Hamilton parted ways with his long-term performance coach.

Follow qualifying at the Saudi Arabian GP with The Independent – the session started at 5pm.

18:17 , Kieran Jackson

“Has been a very good weekend for us. Qualifying was a weak point in Bahrain but today the car performed very well on one lap. We’ll start on the first row, it’s just amazing.

“We are confident. The long run yesterday was affected by traffic, it should be better on Sundays then Saturdays – starting on the front row feels very, very good!”

F1 qualifying LIVE: Charles Leclerc…

18:13 , Kieran Jackson

“Happy? Yes and no. One hand it’s been a difficult weekend for pace but I’m very happy with my lap, very on the limit. But on the other hand, Red Bull are on another planet. Not easy with a penalty tomorrow.

“The race-pace looks quite good but it’s difficult to compare. We will see, it’s not going to be easy because I feel like everyone is close.”

F1 qualifying LIVE: Sergio Perez…

18:09 , Kieran Jackson

“You feel Formula 1 cars coming alive in this place. Maximised the lap, the track was improving.

“It’s a shame [for Max]. He’s been really strong all weekend, hopefully tomorrow we can have both our cars at the front.”

F1 qualifying LIVE: SERGIO PEREZ IS ON POLE POSITION FOR THE SAUDI ARABIAN GP!

18:03 , Kieran Jackson

Sergio Perez takes pole in Saudi once again!

Charles Leclerc in second, but Fernando Alonso went third and that means the Aston Martin will start on the front-row, due to Leclerc’s penalty!

George Russell qualifies fourth; Lewis Hamilton 7th

F1 qualifying LIVE: 2:00 left in Q3…

17:58 , Kieran Jackson

Majority of the cars now out on track to set their final runs.

Here’s the current top-10: Perez, Leclerc, Russell, Alonso, Stroll, Hamilton, Ocon, Sainz, Gasly, Piastri

Perez’s time to beat: 1:28:265.

F1 qualifying LIVE: 6:00 left in Q3…

17:56 , Kieran Jackson

Sergio Perez is on P1 – by half-a-second to Charles Leclerc in second!

George Russell is an impressive third for Mercedes (meaning he would start on the front-row with Leclerc’s 10-place penalty) with Fernando Alonso in fourth! Six-tenths between Mercedes/Aston Martin to Perez…

5-10: Hamilton, Ocon, Sainz, Gasly, Stroll, Piastri

Spicy bunch of first runs – can anyone challenge the one remaining Red Bull car?

F1 qualifying LIVE: Q3 underway!

17:52 , Kieran Jackson

Here we go then – who will be on pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

It looks to be between Alonso and Perez, with maybe Leclerc to get involved too (though he has a 10-place grid penalty…)

F1 qualifying LIVE: Max Verstappen speaking to Sky…

17:51 , Kieran Jackson

“It’s the first time I heard about it. It’s very annoying for it to happen, we had a really good weekend, the car was working really well – now it will be a bit more tricky to get to the front, but it’s all about scoring points.

“Anything is possible at this track but it’s going to be tough. We have good pace.”

(Getty Images)

F1 qualifying LIVE: Reaction to Verstappen OUT in Q2!

17:48 , Kieran Jackson

Damon Hill, speaking to Sky F1: “That’s put the cat amongst the pigeons. They’ve got some design weakness there. We were concerned about Max walking away with it, he now has to go from 15th – but will this affect him in the race?”

Nico Rosberg, speaking to Sky F1: “Unbelievable. Just when you least expect it – he was on for a certain pole position! We have a new favourite – and it’s none other than Fernando Alonso! Alonso was up on Perez and Leclerc – I put him as favourite!”

F1 qualifying LIVE: Q2 DONE!

17:43 , Kieran Jackson

Carlos Sainz makes it – he goes fourth-fastest!

Pierre Gasly just makes it too for Alpine – but it’s done for Haas and Alfa Romeo.

OUT (11-15): Hulkenberg, Zhou, Magnussen, Bottas, Verstappen

What a big shock in Q2!

F1 qualifying LIVE: 2:00 left in Q2…

17:40 , Kieran Jackson

Carlos Sainz also in danger here – he’s currently in P11, short of Oscar Piastri in P10.

Current bottom-five (11-15): Sainz, Zhou, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Verstappen

7-10: Ocon, Magnussen, Gasly, Piastri

Who will make Q3?!

F1 qualifying LIVE: 5:00 left in Q2…

17:37 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen is out of the car – he’s OUT of qualifying! Wow, who saw that coming?!

Meanwhile, top-3 right now: Alonso, Perez, Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton in eighth, with George Russell in sixth.

Current bottom-five (11-15): Sainz, Bottas, Zhou, Hulkenberg, Verstappen

That’s livened things up!

F1 qualifying LIVE: 9:00 left in Q2…

17:35 , Kieran Jackson

Verstappen: “It’s almost not accelerating.”

His engineer tells him: “Try and limp home if possible…”

Oh wow, it looks like Max Verstappen could be out in Q2! He is P15 right now… and it’s frantic in the Red Bull garage as they look to get it fixed!

Current bottom-five: Sainz, Bottas, Zhou, Hulkenberg, Verstappen

(Getty Images)

F1 qualifying LIVE: 9:00 left in Q2…

17:32 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen gets out of shape on his hot lap – so has to abort! And now it looks like he has an engine issue!

Oh wow, how will this turn out?! He can’t get out of third gear!

He’s currently running P14…

F1 qualifying LIVE: We’re underway with Q2…

17:27 , Kieran Jackson

15 minutes now to decide who is through to the top-10 shootout!

Tell you what, this won’t be a cruise for Mercedes if Q1 is anything to go by!

Look out for the Alpines here too, who’ve been relatively quick out of all the midfield teams this weekend…

F1 qualifying LIVE: Q1 DONE!

17:22 , Kieran Jackson

Lando Norris out of qualifying – but McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri makes it through to Q2!

Logan Sargeant has stopped out on track… and he’s also out, down in 20th!

16-20 and out of qualifying: Tsunoda, Albon, De Vries, Norris, Sargeant

Valtteri Bottas a lucky man in 15th!

Top-3: Verstappen, Perez, Alonso. Some things never change.

Mercedes down in 8th and 10th…

(Getty Images)

F1 qualifying LIVE: 2:00 left in Q1…

17:18 , Kieran Jackson

Logan Sargeant was so lucky to keep his spin out the wall – the American yet to set a competitive time.

Meanwhile, the damage to Lando Norris’ car means he’s OUT of qualifying – he won’t get out for another lap and he’s in the bottom-five!

Current bottom-five: Norris, Tsunoda, De Vries, Gasly, Sargeant

13-15 and not safe yet: Albon, Bottas, Ocon

F1 qualifying LIVE: 4:00 left in Q1…

17:15 , Kieran Jackson

Bizarrely, there’s more driver errors in this session then there has been in any of the practice sessions – they’re all pushing out there!

Fernando Alonso finally gets a solid time in, and goes fourth-fastest – six-tenths off Verstappen.

Currently the bottom-five (16-20): Norris, Tsunoda, De Vries, Gasly, Sargeant

And Logan Sargeant is facing the wrong way at turn 24 – yellow flag! He’s able to keep driving though… no red flag!

F1 qualifying LIVE: 8:00 left in Q1…

17:11 , Kieran Jackson

Lando Norris hits (gently) the wall at turn 27, the final corner!

No incident but the McLaren man will have to box, he does have a bit of damage.

Not ideal… and even Fernando Alonso (who is yet to set a lap time) has a spin on this tricky speed track!

F1 qualifying LIVE: 10:00 left in Q1…

17:09 , Kieran Jackson

Top of the table? Max Verstappen, obviously. Sergio Perez in second – exactly half-a-second further back.

Nico Hulkenberg a surprise name in third while George Russell is fourth; Leclerc 5th; Hamilton 6th – they may have to go again just to be safe.

Slowest out of those who’ve set a time? Carlos Sainz! Not a cruise round here for Ferrari…

Meanwhile, Nyck de Vries – who didn’t run in FP3 due to an engine issue – does an aggressive spin at turn 1 but the run-off area saves him!

AlphaTauri will do well to get out of Q1 here…

F1 qualifying LIVE: We’re underway with Q1 in Jeddah!

17:00 , Kieran Jackson

18 minutes for Q1 first up, where we will lost the slowest five drivers on the timesheet.

Should be entertaining on this magnificently rapid street circuit under the lights in Jeddah!

(Getty Images)

F1 LIVE: We’re five minutes from qualifying in Jeddah!

16:55 , Kieran Jackson

Stay right here for live updates from qualifying in Saudi!

Can anyone stop Max Verstappen? He had a gap of six-tenths to Sergio Perez in second during FP3 – and as large as nine-tenths to Fernando Alonso in third!

How about Mercedes – how far up the leaderboard can Lewis Hamilton and George Russell strive for?

Qualifying coming up!

F1 LIVE: Traffic paradise!

16:50 , Kieran Jackson

Expect plenty of traffic issues in qualifying, particularly in Q1!

F1 Fantasy: How to play in 2023 season and top tips for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

15:59 , Kieran Jackson

The new Formula 1 season is here – and that means F1 Fantasy is back!

The game will see millions of motor sport fans pick their fantasy selection of drivers for an imaginary $100m budget.

F1 Fantasy began five years ago and it has grown rapidly in popularity, in line with F1’s rise in popularity. The 2023 season will reward those players who are able to spot the early trends as the new season takes shape.

See below for all the rules and top tips:

F1 Fantasy: How to play and top tips ahead of 2023 season

F1 LIVE: F1 partners with Race Against Dementia campaign

15:41 , Kieran Jackson

This is a really nice move from Formula 1…

F1 LIVE: Red Bull’s Christian Horner backed to be F1 CEO over current boss Stefano Domenicali

15:32 , Kieran Jackson

Christian Horner has been backed to become the next CEO of Formula 1 – by the sport’s former supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

Horner, the boss at Red Bull, is the sport’s longest serving team principal having been in charge of the current world champions since 2005.

The 49-year-old executive is overseeing Red Bull’s current domination of the sport, having won both world championships at a canter last year and claiming a one-two finish at the 2023 season-opener on Sunday with Max Verstappen, the double world champion, triumphant in Bahrain.

But Ecclestone – who caused controversy last year after stating he would “take a bullet” for Russian president Vladimir Putin – insists Horner should aim for the sport’s top job next.

“If you had to pick anyone today, I’d say he [Horner] would be as good as there is,” 92-year-old Ecclestone said.

Red Bull’s Christian Horner backed to be F1 CEO over current boss Stefano Domenicali

F1 LIVE: FP3 DONE!

14:33 , Kieran Jackson

Wow! So impressive from Red Bull once again!

Max Verstappen quickest in every single practice session this weekend – and he’s six-tenths up on team-mate Sergio Perez in second with a 1:28:485.

Aston Martin are their closest competitors though, with Fernando Alonso third and Lance Stroll in fourth.

5-10: Hamilton, Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Gasly, Sainz

Hamilton – in fifth – a second down on Verstappen!

(Getty Images)

F1 LIVE: 10:00 left in FP3!

14:21 , Kieran Jackson

It’s the Max Verstappen show once again – he’s nearly five-tenths quicker than team-mate Sergio Perez in second!

Lance Stroll is third for Aston Martin while Lewis Hamilton is fourth; nine-tenths behind the leading Red Bull.

Verstappen forced to apologise to Lando Norris, by the way, for blocking the McLaren on a hot lap. Not the first issue with traffic this weekend… could be problematic come Q1!

As for the Ferraris? Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz yet to set a time on softs for some reason or another…

F1 LIVE: 30:00 left in FP3!

14:02 , Kieran Jackson

Normal order resumed. Sergio Perez goes fastest on softs with a 1:29:417, while Max Verstappen is a tenth down… but on a HARD tyre! Absolutely rapid from the Dutchman!

It’s an Alpine three-four, with Pierre Gasly in third and Esteban Ocon fourth.

5-10: Russell, Albon, Hamilton, Norris, Leclerc, Sainz

Qualifying simulation laps coming right up though!

(Getty Images)

F1 LIVE: 45:00 left in FP3!

13:48 , Kieran Jackson

It’s a Mercedes one-two early on, with George Russell quickest on softs with 1:30:476, with Lewis Hamilon 0.016 seconds down.

Third is the Alpine of Pierre Gasly, while Max Verstappen is fourth but on HARD tyres – only 0.248 seconds down on Russell!

6-10: Ocon, Magnussen, Bottas, Zhou, Hulkenberg

F1 LIVE: FP3 coming up!

13:28 , Kieran Jackson

We’ve got third practice coming up live from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit!

Can anyone topple Max Verstappen and claim top spot under the beating sun in Saudi?

F1 LIVE: Toto Wolff speaks to the press…

13:22 , Kieran Jackson

Toto Wolff is honest about how Mercedes approached last year’s change in regulations… and persevering with the same philosophy this year.

F1 LIVE: What is the race schedule this weekend?

13:09 , Kieran Jackson

(All times GMT)

Saturday 18 March

Free Practice 3: 1:30pm

Qualifying: 5pm

Sunday 19 March

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK, with the race on Sunday live on Sky Sports Main Event too. It will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.

Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying at at 8:50pm (GMT) on Saturday and for the race at 10:15pm on Sunday.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

F1 LIVE: Verstappen vs Alonso

12:42 , Kieran Jackson

Here’s a fascinating side-by-side of the two fastest laps in FP2 last night!

Who’s your money on this afternoon?

F1 LIVE: Verstappen arrives in paddock!

12:22 , Kieran Jackson

Double world champion has arrived in Jeddah!

F1 LIVE: Good morning!

11:54 , Kieran Jackson

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of third practice and qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah!

Max Verstappen continued his dominance on Friday, topping the timesheets in both sessions, while his closest challenger remained Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

It was another day of struggle, however, for Mercedes and Ferrari. Can they improve on Saturday?

FP3 starts at 1:30pm (GMT) before qualifying at 5pm – stay right here for all the latest updates and news!