Sergio Harris and DeVazia Turner identified in Sacramento mass shooting that left six dead

A 38-year-old father and a 29-year-old man are among the six people that were killed in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning, according to reports.

Sergio Harris, a married dad of two daughters, was one of the victims, his father confirmed to ABC10.

Harris was “fun to be around, liked to party, have fun, [and was] smiling all the time,” his mother, Pamela Harris told the outlet.

“I have a child that’s laying out there, and I want some answers. I just want some answers from somebody,” the mother said.

DeVazia Turner, of Vacaville, was also killed in the massacre, his family confirmed.

Sacramento Police said that three men and three women were slain and 12 others were wounded when gunshots erupted around 2 a.m. as crowds emptied out of the capital city’s bars and nightclubs.

It is now believed that at least two shooters opened fire, cops said.

The suspects remained at large as of early Monday morning. Police have requested the public’s help in identifying the shooters.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the conditions of the 12 surviving victims. Police said Sunday afternoon that the dozen hurt had “varying degrees of injuries.”

According to KCRA3, four of those hospitalized people have life-threatening injuries.

A vigil was held at the Cesar Chavez Plaza on Sunday where dozens community members prayed and called for an end to senseless violence, the outlet reported.