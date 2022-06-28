Serena Williams into epic deciding set against Harmony Tan after Rafael Nadal win

Follow all the action as Wimbledon continues with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Serena Williams all in action on day two.

*Serena Williams 5-7 6-1 5-6 Harmony Tan

22:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Simply extraordinary stuff here. The last time Williams came out to serve it was for the match, now it’s to stay in it.

Williams quickly gets off the board but then a loose backhand brings it to 15-15. A slice from Tan sits up for Williams at the baseline, but she nets!

15-30, and another rousing ovation from the Centre Court crowd. It inspires the backhand winner down the line from Williams!

30-30.

*Serena Williams 5-7 6-1 5-6 Harmony Tan

22:12 , Jamie Braidwood

What on earth next. Tan shows her confidence with another lovely drop shot, as Williams then drives a forehand volley. Tan gets the next drop shot wrong, though, but Williams can then only steer wide as she looked for the clipped forehand pass.

30-30, another tense baseline rally, but Williams then pushes the backhand wide! Game point Tan – but Williams crushes the backhand winner off the Tan second serve!

Onto deuce we go! The return from Williams goes long. Game point Tan. Another super drop shot, but Williams gets there! Chance for Tan, and the backhand passes Williams at the net!

Serena Williams 5-7 6-1 5-5 Harmony Tan* Tan breaks!

22:08 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s hard to believe what we are watching here as Centre Court rises and Williams comes out to serve for the match.

Backhand into the net from Williams to open. Another second serve to come, but Tan can’t get over the net on the backhand either!

15-15, and Tan looks to have the upper hand. Williams is off balance but salvages the return, and Tan nets!

30-15, but Tan won’t go away. There’s two consecutive points for the Frenchwoman and suddenly it’s break point as Williams nets on the backhand!

30-40, and a stunning backhand pass from Tan! Oh my goodness! This match will go on! Williams approached the net on the back of a Tan slice, but she then switched from defence to attack!

5-5!

*Serena Williams 5-7 6-1 5-4 Harmony Tan – Williams breaks!

22:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Breathless stuff now on Centre. Tan goes wide on the backhand to bring up 15-30 and Williams attacks, the forehand looks to have won it but Tan reaches it, only for Williams to clip a delightful drop shot over the net! Stunning! She falls to her knees and it’s only 15-40.

Two break points! But no! The backhand from Williams goes long. Another chance… Tan clips the baseline but Williams hangs on. Tan looks to have put away the forehand drive but no! Williams stretches and manages to clear the net, as Tan errors on the volley!

Extraordinary! Williams will serve for the match!

Serena Williams 5-7 6-1 4-4 Harmony Tan*

21:55 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re still on serve, though. And it’s a big first one from Williams.

Danger now, though. Suddenly it’s 15-30 and the Centre Court crowd raise their levels.

Big serve out wide. Tan can’t match it. Williams roars.

30-30. Unbelievable tension now. Both players hitting from the baseline. Tan blinks first and it goes long!

40-30. And Tan goes long again on the second serve! Williams holds.

*Serena Williams 5-7 6-1 3-4 Harmony Tan

21:49 , Jamie Braidwood

And how the momentum can swing. Suddenly it’s Tan who races into a 30-0 lead. A brilliant drop shot is met by Williams, but Tan flicks the winner into the open court!

Brilliant from Tan. 40-15. Inches away from an ace, too. And it turns into a double fault!

40-30. What defence from Williams! Stunning from both players in fact. Tan dragged Williams around the court but the 40-year-old met every ball, only to net at the last.

Tan leads.

Serena Williams 5-7 6-1 3-3 Harmony Tan* – Tan breaks

21:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Williams loses her balance on a backhand at the baseline and as she pulls it wide, she’s faced with 0-30.

Another loose shot, this time on the forehand side, drifts long and suddenly Tan has three break points.

The tension in Centre Court… Williams finds a first-serve and follows it up on the forehand.

And what a winner that is from Tan! A remarkable backhand pass on the run, it beats Williams at the net and we are back on serve!

*Serena Williams 5-7 6-1 3-2 Harmony Tan

21:43 , Jamie Braidwood

Williams crushes a first-time winner past Tan but then gets unlucky off the net cord.

Tan flicks a winner past Williams to take the hold. 3-2.

Serena Williams 5-7 6-1 3-1 Harmony Tan*

21:40 , Jamie Braidwood

A flying backhand from Tan to open the Williams servive game, but Williams responds with a forehand winner of her own.

What a pass from Williams! She raises her fist as the angled backhand catches the line.

Tan is worn down on the backhand side, her return finding the net.

40-15, and another winner from Williams! It dips at the last moment onto the baseline!

Another game closer.

*Serena Williams 5-7 6-1 2-1 Harmony Tan – Williams breaks!

21:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Chance for Williams. Tan’s hitting gets a bit loose and she makes two unforced errors on the opening two points of her serve. Tan digs in, catching the baseline with the forehand, but still a good opportunity for Williams at 15-30.

That serve helps. Tan cuts one down the middle as Williams nets.

Oooh. Double fault from Tan, as the second serve goes long. Can’t remember too many of them, either.

Break point, but Williams can’t keep the backhand in play! Deuce again.

Tan hangs one up after Williams pins her deep, and she puts away the smash! Another break point, and Tan goes long! Williams edges in front!

Serena Williams 5-7 6-1 1-1 Harmony Tan*

21:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Williams gets on top in her opening service game thanks to a big serve up the middle and a smash. She then finds good depth and angles on the next exchange but Tan hangs in, before Williams nets on the drop shot.

30-30. Great serve from Williams up the middle. And another, but Tan gets it back. Williams keeps on the pressure and Tan nets on the forehand.

*Serena Williams 5-7 6-1 0-1 Harmony Tan

21:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Williams whips the first backhand winner of the decider past Tan, who responds with an ace down the middle. Not sure she’s had too many of them today.

Williams then fires into the net before she pulls a second-serve return wide.

Serena Williams 5-7 6-1 Harmony Tan* – Williams takes the second set!

21:24 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re witnessing a special battle here. Tan has just reemerged after taking a break (Williams took one after the first set).

Tan will serve to start this third set.

Serena Williams 5-7 6-1 Harmony Tan* – Williams takes the second set!

21:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Tan is not giving up on this. She snaps a return into the feet of Williams and brings up 30-30.

But there’s not much she can do about a huge ace down the middle from Williams that draws ooohs from the crowd.

Another first serve lands out wide this time. Tan gets her racket on it but can’t return it.

We’re going the distance! Outstanding fight from Williams here.

*Serena Williams 5-7 5-1 Harmony Tan

21:14 , Jamie Braidwood

The quality of play between both players remains high as we approach the two hours of play.

Tan reels off a quick hold of serving, at least asking Williams the question to serve this out.

Serena Williams 5-7 5-0 Harmony Tan*

21:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Williams senses the chance to wrap up this set quickly and a big first serve is followed by big-hitting from the American. A swift hold is sealed by an ace down the middle and it now very much looks like we’re going the distance under the lights on Centre Court.

*Serena Williams 5-7 4-0 Harmony Tan – Williams breaks

21:07 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re already at the point where this must be a serious test of physicality for Williams – let alone if this goes to three sets.

She means business here, though. Williams steps into two Tan serves and hits clean winners on either side of the court.

It brings up two break points and Tan plays a tired drop shot into the net.

Double break secured.

Serena Williams 5-7 3-0 Harmony Tan*

21:00 , Jamie Braidwood

I don’t know how long that last game was exactly, but the first set lasted 64 minutes and we’ve now played 93 minutes, but we’re only two games into the second set.

Williams, though, immediately finds herself in trouble at 15-40 as Tan changes the direction of the point and Williams nets on the backhand.

Two break points, the first saved with a smash. Brilliant serve from Williams, followed by a drop shot that stops dead on the grass!

Deuce, again, surely we’re not in for another epic. Williams gets the sliced drop-shot all wrong from mid-court and suddenly it’s break point again.

But it’s saved, again. Nice one-two punch from Williams, stepping in to put away the forehand volley.

Another extraordinary point! Tan has a clear forehand pass but Williams leaps, reaches it, twists, reaches the follow – only to volley wide!

She saves the break point again with powerful hitting and Tan can’t reach the net. More positive play from Williams as she steps in on the serve and clips the forehand winner.

Game point – and Williams holds! She advances into the net and Tan nets on the pass. Wow. There must have been 30 minutes since the last changeover.

*Serena Williams 5-7 2-0 Harmony Tan – Williams finally breaks!

20:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Still on deuce, Williams nets on the Tan second serve. Tan is then close to an ace out wide, but Williams then grinds her down with strong hitting to the forehand side.

This will be a huge game for whoever takes it. Williams plays another loose return off Tan’s serve, drifting long. Back to deuce though, as Williams steps in to drive the forehand winner.

It’s Tan’s turn this time to drag Williams around, with the American netting on the volley at the net. But still Tan can’t escape! The slice goes long and we’re back to deuce.

Ace from Tan. This time? No! Williams plays a first-time backhand crosscourt winner off the serve out wide. When will it end!

Maybe now. Another great return from Williams, dropped short this time, and Tan goes wide as she stretches down! Great defence then from Williams, but her lob on the stretch drifts wide!

Still on deuce. Williams crushes another winner off the return, arrowed down the line. Another break point, and Tan catches the line with a backhand winner out wide! This is unbelievable.

Tan gets back to advantage. Williams goes long – or does she? Williams challenges, and it catches the line! Back to deuce and it goes on!

Patient hitting from Williams, she bides her time. Then attacks! Volley winner and another break point! This time she does take it! Brilliant defence from Williams, the lob goes up, and Tan frames it!

An extraordinary game. Williams breaks.

*Serena Williams 5-7 1-0 Harmony Tan

20:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Brilliant return from Williams facing 30-15, snapped right back onto the tramlines with the backhand before putting away the forehand winner.

30-30, and Williams follows up more agressive play with the forehand down the line. Break point, but exquisite touch from Tan saves it as she skips to slice a drop shot at the net.

Williams responds with a first-time winner off the bat from Tan’s serve, but a forehand drifts just long following a baseline rally.

Deuce, and this time it’s Tan’s turn to go long. No matter, she gets back to deuce with a fine winner down the line.

Brilliant from Williams! She reads the Tan drop shot and produces a stunning angle at the net! Now can she take her chance?

But it’s too good from Tan. First with the serve out wide and then to follow it up with the backhand winner. Back to deuce.

Williams goes looking for the first-time winner off Tan’s serve. Wide this time, but Williams hangs on with a lovely dropped volley at the net. We go on!

Serena Williams 5-7 1-0 Harmony Tan*

20:33 , Jamie Braidwood

There was a brief warm up between the players lsat night when the roof closed on Andy Murray during his match against James Duckworth.

Not the case tonight. Williams quickly races to 30-0 before putting away a simple smash. She then drags Tan around the court, with the World No 115 respondingly brilliantly, before Williams finally puts her away at the net into the open court.

*Serena Williams 5-7 Harmony Tan – Tan takes the opening set

20:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Just to add to the drama, the roof is now closing. There will be a delay of around 10 minutes while it shuts.

*Serena Williams 5-7 Harmony Tan – Tan takes the opening set

20:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Williams goes on the attack with Tan now serving for the opening set.

Tan can’t keep a lob in play before Williams bellows after landing a crosscourt forehand winner.

0-30, a chance, but Williams can’t repeat the trick as she pulls the forehand wide.

15-30, and that’s wild again from Serena as this pushes the inside-out forehand wide.

Tan blinks on 30-30! She had control of the point after pinning Williams into the corner, but the drop shot finds the net!

Break point, but Williams errors on a Tan first serve.

Huge deuce now coming up, but there’s an error from Willaism as she nets on the backhand. Williams tries to close the net on set point but Tan responds superbly with a brilliant forehand winner.

She takes the opening set. Wow, there were quite a few changes of momentum there and Williams has it all to do now.

Serena Williams 5-6 Harmony Tan* – Tan breaks

20:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Williams fires herself up after sending a backhand winner down the line, before a drop shot is pulled wide from the American.

She faces 15-30, and is unable to do enough with the pick-up volley, before the forehand goes long.

Two break points, and that’s fantastic from Tan! It’s like the Frenchwoman is a brick wall, answering Williams’ hitting shot for shot. She works here way into the point before finishing the rally with a forehand winner!

Super play.

*Serena Williams 5-5 Harmony Tan

20:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Tan is now serving to stay in this set but puts away a nice forehand volley from mid-court to move to 30-0.

Williams thunders a second-serve return straight down the line for a clean winner.

Tan then judges a lovely backspin drop shot that Williams is unable to nudge back into play.

40-15, and a slice from Tan drifts long.

Now a second chance, and this time the drop shot is even better. Lovely touch from Tan.

Serena Williams *5-4 Harmony Tan

20:05 , Jack Rathborn

Serena with a lot of support here, as you can imagine, she rebounds nicely here with some powerful strokes.

Then to the net, a backhand puts away that point, it’s 40-0. She enjoyed that one especially.

Now an epic rally, Tan so tough and sticks in it, but eventually nets, Serena holds.

Serena Williams of the US celebrates (AP)

Serena Williams 4-4* Harmony Tan

20:01 , Jack Rathborn

Tan with a quick point as Serena goes long on the return. 15-0.

Serena now into the net, followed by a cross court backhand that is wide. 40-0.

A rocket of a backhand return there from Serena. 40-15.

Serena dominates the point, but Tan is tough, she stays in it and then pulls off a magic backhand down the line. Serena applauds. We’re all square.

Serena Williams *4-3 Harmony Tan

19:57 , Jack Rathborn

Another epic game, as we hit 40 minutes.

Serena with a fine backhand volley, the spin almost takes it back into the net. Deuce again.

Fourth time is the charm, Tan breaks back, the lead down to 4-3, with the French player serving next.

Serena Williams of the US returns to France’s Harmony Tan (AP)

Serena Williams *4-2 Harmony Tan

19:52 , Jack Rathborn

That is some serve, flat and down the line at 115mph. Ace.

Serena in her element on Centre Court and racing towards the first set.

Tan forced into an audacious backhand pass, but it’s wide. Two game points to move to within a game of the first set.

Now at deuce, Tan is fighting hard here. She picks up Serena’s second serve and moves well, getting everything back and forcing Serena to go wide. Break point all of a sudden.

An unreturned serve, at 103mph, puts that one away. But she’ll face another real soon, Tan with the most exquisite of lobs that lands on the baseline. Sliced backhand return, but Serena comes to the net, a tidy volley and Tan can’t quite get there in time. Deuce again.

Tan really playing nicely now, this time a backhand lob, Serena facing a third break point.

Serena Williams 3-2* Harmony Tan

19:45 , Jack Rathborn

What a pose from Serena from the last game.

Tan looking confident on serve again, 30-0 and just what she needed after that mini run from Serena.

A cross-court forehand almost dies just inside the line, but Tan moves to game point.

An epic backhand cross court, Tan has no chance, deuce.

A smash from Serena and she has break point again, a big moment coming up.

Taken! The forehand doing the damage now, and Tan unable to get enough back on that one. Serena leads 4-2.

(Getty Images)

Serena Williams *3-2 Harmony Tan

19:42 , Jack Rathborn

A booming serve from Serena brings up 40-0.

This is a straight-forward looking game, cheap points, much-needed.

Excellent hold from Serena, she’s much more at ease.

Serena Williams 2-2* Harmony Tan

19:40 , Jack Rathborn

This game is a bit of an epic. Serena pushed back with a delightful lob by Tan.

Then the drop shot, it looks perfect, but Williams races to the net and puts it away.

On one knee, fist pumping, a power pose. Tan then goes long, we’re back all square!

Serena Williams 1-2* Harmony Tan

19:30 , Jack Rathborn

Now, can Tan hold her nerve? Williams carves out a sniff of a break at 0-15.

Tan moving well, but being moved as Williams dictates the rally.

But the American cracks, sending one long with the forehand, 15-15.

Wow, Centre Court erupts, a backhand smash from Serena denies Tan a game point. Deuce.

And again! Stunning, this time the forehand across court, a yelp in delight, two huge points.

Serena Williams *1-2 Harmony Tan

19:25 , Jack Rathborn

A first shout of joy from Serena at 15-15 as she moves clear when Tan goes long, 30-15.

Impressive from Serena, who rallies after a double fault, a crucial hold of serve and she’s on the board.

Serena Williams 0-2* Harmony Tan

19:23 , Jack Rathborn

That’s better, but Tan putting Serena under pressure by coming to the net.

Tan up 40-15 here and looking strong as she nears the hold of serve to consolidate her early break.

Backhand crosscourt to return, Tan stumbles, and Serena volleys into the empty court. 40-30.

Serena Williams *0-1 Harmony Tan

19:19 , Jack Rathborn

It’s a shaky start for the Queen of Wimbledon.

A break for Tan, who raced to 0-40. The American looks to the turf as they switch ends.

The crowd erupts, looking to wake Serena up.

Serena’s back

19:14 , Michael Jones

As if today’s action hasn’t been exciting enough the conclusion of Tuesday’s Wimbledon action sees Serena Williams return at the age of 40.

She’s facing Harmony Tan of France who’s making her debut at SW19.

Post-match reaction from Rafael Nadal

19:11 , Michael Jones

“First of all all the credit to Francisco, I think he started to play great and was a very tough opponent. Three years without being here on this amazing surface, it is amazing to be back and I can’t thank [people] enough for the support.

“It is not a surface that we play very often especially in my case in the last three years I didn’t put any foot on the grass. Every day is a test and I am at the beginning of the tournament and the difficult circumstances [under which] I arrived here.

“When you play well in Roland Garros it’s not much time between. I used to remember all beautiful days I finished the final in Roland Garros and was playing on the grass at Queens but by body is not allowing me.

“For me the most important thing is that I am in Wimbledon 2022 and I won the first match.”

Nadal overcomes tough test from Cerundolo to reach second round

19:08 , Michael Jones

What a turnaround in the fourth set from Nadal. He almost went 4-1 down in the last set but somehow saved two break points in the crucial game and went on the claim the set and the match.

He turned it up another level and rattled off four games in a row to win the game. That’s exceptional from Nadal who hasn’t played a grass court tournament for three years.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6 Nadal

19:04 , Michael Jones

Three hours 33 minutes on court and Rafael Nadal gets past Francisco Cerundolo in four sets. What a showing from Cerundolo who was making his Wimbledon debut.

He certainly pushed Nadal all the way to the end.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6 Nadal

19:02 , Michael Jones

Game, set and match Nadal!

Cerundolo goes wide and his brilliant resistance finally comes to an end. A tough and fully entertaining match comes to a close and Rafael Nadal is through the second round!

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 4-5 Nadal

19:00 , Michael Jones

There was a point in this match somewhere around the midway point of the third set when Centre Court was fully behind Francisco Cerundolo.

That has changed.

Every point Nadal scores is met with raucous cheers. He collects consecutive points and moves 30-40 in front.

Match point to Nadal.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 4-5 Nadal

18:58 , Michael Jones

Every point for Nadal is met with a fist pump. Cerundolo takes the opening point of the game but Nadal stays alive in the next rally with a wonderful slice that Cerundolo belts out of play.

The Argentine collects himself and knocks a backhand down the line that Nadal races over to but can only guide into the net.

30-15.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 4-5 Nadal*

18:56 , Michael Jones

Insane tennis from Rafael Nadal. He’s won the last 12 points and three games in a row and is now just one game away from taking the match!

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 4-4 Nadal*

18:54 , Michael Jones

Nadal has seemingly turned up another level. He guides a cross court forehand over to the right side of court to win the ball then a dodgy line call falls Nadal’s way when he challenges it.

0-30.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 4-4 Nadal

18:52 , Michael Jones

0-40 thanks to another mistake from Cerundolo. The crowd goes wild for Nadal who now has three chances to break the Argentine.

He only needs one.

Excellent recovery from Rafa Nadal. Back on serve in the fourth set.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 4-3 Nadal

18:51 , Michael Jones

Nadal isn’t out of it yet. He takes the first point off Cerundolo’s serve and curls a forehand return back at Cerundolo in the next rally with the Argentine finding the net.

0-30 and a big chance for Nadal to break.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 4-3 Nadal*

18:48 , Michael Jones

This is a big game for Rafa in terms of the match. Hold here and there’s a chance he can get back into the set but lose and Cerundolo will have the chance to serve out.

It’s a brilliant start from the Spaniard who draws out a couple of errors from Cerundolo before finishing things off with an intelligent drop shot.

He’s still in the set.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 4-2 Nadal

18:44 , Michael Jones

Cerundolo’s confidence behind his forehand is incredible. He’s totally dictating play off his own serve and quickly closes out the next game.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 3-2 Nadal*

18:41 , Michael Jones

Nadal holds! He puffs out his cheeks and punches the air.

A resilient, brilliant game ends in favour of the Spaniard but he’s still down a break in this set.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 3-1 Nadal*

18:40 , Michael Jones

Incredible. Nadal rescues the two break points but gets shocked by a perfect backhand down the line from Cerundolo at 40-40.

Nadal misses his first serve with Cerundolo on another break point. The Argentine tries to get up to the net but hits his shot too low and gives up the point.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 3-1 Nadal*

18:36 , Michael Jones

The Argentine moves 0-30 in front off Nadal’s serve but the Spaniard responds with a rocket forehand that Cerundolo punts into the net.

Another error from Nadal’s backhand gives Cerundolo two more break points.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 3-1 Nadal

18:34 , Michael Jones

Game Cerundolo! Nadal meets a drop shot but flicks it wide when guiding it across court. Cerundolo holds serve and takes control of the fourth set.

There are more mistakes creeping into Nadal’s game now. He’s feeling the pressure.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 2-1 Nadal

18:32 , Michael Jones

A serve and volley from Cerundolo brings the game to deuce and saves him a break point.

He then lobs Nadal and lands one on the baseline to move to advantage.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 2-1 Nadal

18:29 , Michael Jones

There’s a genuine buzz around Centre Court that Cerundolo can achieve something special here but he needs to hold serve.

The first point is hooked out of play by the Argentine before Nadal whacks a forehand winner back at him to take a 0-30 in the next game.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 2-1 Nadal*

18:26 , Michael Jones

This game will not end! Cerundolo has a chance to break now after an attempted drop shot from Nadal bounces back off the net cord.

Nadal faults on his first serve before smoking a forehand return down the line to take the game and the break!

Wow.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 1-1 Nadal*

18:23 , Michael Jones

Nadal has three attempts to close out the match but each time Cerundolo has pulled him back. The most recent attempt sees Nadal miss a regulation forehand down the line by pushing it too wide.

A fourth deuce coming up.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 1-1 Nadal*

18:18 , Michael Jones

What pressure?

Cerundolo twice goes long off Nadal’s serve before Spaniard sends another serve at the body. Cerundolo turns a backhand over the ball and again puts it out of play.

40-40.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 1-1 Nadal*

18:16 , Michael Jones

The pressure has massively ramped up on Rafael Nadal as the Spaniard fails to put away a volley that Cerundolo lobs back over him.

He’s got three break points now!

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 1-1 Nadal

18:14 , Michael Jones

Blow for blow on Centre Court at the minute with Francisco Cerundolo matching everything Rafael Nadal throws at him. The Argentine holds his service game.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 0-1 Nadal*

18:09 , Michael Jones

Nadal takes the first game of the fourth set and finishes it off with an ace out wide.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 0-0 Nadal

18:07 , Michael Jones

Rafael Nadal has only been beaten twice from two sets to love up in his career. Is Francisco Cerundolo about to become the third man to beat him in such a way?

He’s got a long way to go to do so.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 Nadal

18:04 , Michael Jones

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 Nadal

18:02 , Michael Jones

Cerundolo takes the set!

He whips a forehand across court and forced Nadal behind the baseline. The Spaniard gets his return back but another forehand from the back of the court from the Argentine seals the deal as Nadal’s attempted backhand comes up short.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 5-3 Nadal

18:00 , Michael Jones

Cerundolo falls back on his tested method of smashing his forehand at Nadal and causing him trouble. He brings the match back to deuce.

Then he saves another break point! Incredible tennis from the Argentine who will not let this game go.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 5-3 Nadal

17:57 , Michael Jones

Disappointment for Cerundolo who knocks two balls long and lets Nadal back into the game.

At deuce, Nadal drops one just over the net and after a sprint across court Cerundolo can’t lift it over.

Advantage to Nadal.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 5-3 Nadal

17:55 , Michael Jones

Nadal goes long twice and leaves Cerundolo within two points of the set. The Argentine sees his chance to move within one and blast a forehand down the line but overhits it!

30-15.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 5-3 Nadal*

17:53 , Michael Jones

Yes he can! Another unforced error sees Nadal find the net and Cerundolo has the chance to serve for the set!

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 4-3 Nadal*

17:52 , Michael Jones

Oh hello! Two big mistakes from Rafael Nadal gifts a couple of break points to Cerundolo.

He saves one with a forehand winner that leaves the Argentine rooted to the spot.

30-40. Can Cerundolo break?

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 4-3 Nadal

17:47 , Michael Jones

Cerundolo runs round the ball and looks to unleash a forehand smash but changing his mind and attempting a drop shot that bounces back off the net cord.

30-15.

The Argentine takes the next point before forcing Nadal long to claim the game.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 3-3 Nadal*

17:44 , Michael Jones

A tricky start to his service game sees Nadal go behind before responding excellently. Three mishits from Cerundolo off the serve give the game to the Spaniard.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 3-2 Nadal

17:39 , Michael Jones

A powerful inside out forehand from Cerundolo moves him to advantage in his service game. He then gets on the end of Nadal’s return and whips it over to the back corner for another forehand winner.

Cerundolo’s aggression is his main attribute at the minute. He moves back in front in the third set.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 2-2 Nadal

17:35 , Michael Jones

There’s a steely focus in Rafael Nadal’s eyes as though he realises he hasn’t broken his opponent just yet.

Another intense rally needs a deft touch from Nadal to finish it as he dinks a drop shot over the net and comes level at 15-15.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 2-2 Nadal*

17:33 , Michael Jones

0-40. What is happening here?

That’s a break back for Francisco Cerundolo who latches onto Nadal’s serve with a blistering cross court winner to take the game.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 1-2 Nadal*

17:31 , Michael Jones

It seems unlikely that Francisco Cerundolo will get back into this match now but you never know.

Nadal tries to win the first point off his serve with a backhand passing winner down the line but he belts his shot into the net. 0-15.

Cerundolo pushes up to the net in the next rally and smashes home an overhead to take this point too. 0-30.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 1-2 Nadal

17:28 , Michael Jones

Another break point for Nadal after a terrific rally ends with the Argentine going long.

Nadal whips a forehand return back off Cerundolo’s serve but his opponent pulls his shot wide of the sideline.

Nadal breaks in the third.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 1-1 Nadal*

17:25 , Michael Jones

Nadal tidies up and holds his first service game of the third set.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6, 1-0 Nadal*

17:24 , Michael Jones

Nadal is doing his utmost to keep the ball away from Cerundolo’s massive forehand. Cerundolo has a beltin’ backhand as well though and smokes it across court only for Nadal to get a spinning return over the net.

Cerundolo responds with a forehand towards the opposite corner but clips the net cord and the ball bounces back to his side of court. 30-15.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 1-0 Nadal

17:21 , Michael Jones

Good hold from Cerundolo! He takes the first game after saving break point.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 0-0 Nadal

17:18 , Michael Jones

A loose shot from Cerundolo sees him knock the ball out of play and set Nadal up with an early break point.

The Spaniard doesn’t manage to take it as he finds the net with a low forehand. Back to deuce.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-6, 0-0 Nadal

17:16 , Michael Jones

Into the third set then with Nadal two sets up.

Cerundolo takes the first point before Nadal immediately responds. A huge hit from the Spaniard puts Cerundolo on the back foot but he manages to sweep a forehand back over the net just as Nadal slips and misses his return.

30-15.

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6 Nadal*

17:11 , Michael Jones

Cerundolo 4-6, 3-6 Nadal*

17:09 , Michael Jones

Beautiful! Nadal serves out the set with a game to love and takes a two-nil lead in the match. Nadal has settled nicely into the match now and things will only get tougher for Francisco Cerundolo.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 3-5 Nadal

17:06 , Michael Jones

Great hold! Cerundolo saves two set points before claiming the match thanks to a wayward shot from Nadal. The Spaniard will have the chance now to serve out the set.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 2-5 Nadal

17:03 , Michael Jones

A swish of the wrist from Nadal brings up set point with a cross court winner. 30-40.

Cerundolo peppers Nadal with some heavy hits from his forehand which comes to his rescue. He takes the next point as Nadal sends a defensive stroke over the back.

Deuce.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 2-5 Nadal

16:59 , Michael Jones

Nadal has switched racquets ahead on the next game in the second set. He’s one away from taking the set but Cerundolo has the serve.

Another error from the Argentine gives the first point to Nadal. 0-15.

Cerundolo 4-6, 2-5 Nadal*

16:57 , Michael Jones

What looks to be a more routine service game for Nadal doesn’t turn out that way as Cerundolo latches onto a couple of drop shots from the Spaniard to bring himself level at deuce.

The Argentine overcooks one in the next rally and Nadal punishes him with a big hit from the forehand to win the game.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 2-4 Nadal

16:51 , Michael Jones

Another fine rally ends in an unforced error from Cerundolo to gift a break point to Nadal.

The Argentine then goes too long with a cross court forehand and Nadal has his break in the second set!

Cerundolo* 4-6, 2-3 Nadal

16:50 , Michael Jones

Cerundolo scores his first backhand winner of the match! He’s been pretty deadly with his forehand when he’s had the opportunity to unload it but this time he spanks a two-handed backhand across court and leaves Nadal flat footed.

Cerundolo can’t take advantage though and goes long in the next rally.

Back to deuce.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 2-3 Nadal

16:48 , Michael Jones

Excellent rally! More fabulous hitting from both men, finding the corners but unable to get on top in the rally. Nadal goes down the line and finally wins the point as Cerundolo hits the net.

Deuce.

Cerundolo 4-6, 2-3 Nadal*

16:43 , Michael Jones

Nadal knows he’s got a match on his hands here and lets out a sigh after closing out the game. He moves back in front in the second set.

Cerundolo 4-6, 2-2 Nadal*

16:41 , Michael Jones

Break point opportunity for Cerundolo. Nadal sends down a heavy serve to his forehand and Cerundolo overhits his return!

Back to deuce.

Cerundolo 4-6, 2-2 Nadal*

16:40 , Michael Jones

An excellent recovery from Nadal is halted in progress by another unload from Cerundolo who drills yet another forehand at the Spaniard to win the rally and take the game to deuce.

Cerundolo 4-6, 2-2 Nadal*

16:37 , Michael Jones

Nadal’s unforced error count is up to 19 now as he gifts the next point to Cerundolo. The Argentine moves 0-30 up with a beautifully worked forehand to the back corner that Nadal doesn’t even try to reach.

Pressure on Nadal now.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 2-2 Nadal

16:35 , Michael Jones

Yes he can! Nadal fails to return a serve down the middle and finds the net. He then belts a second serve return straight out of play to hand the game to his opponent.

Cerundolo* 4-6, 1-2 Nadal

16:33 , Michael Jones

Rafa holds.

The first pressure game of the second set fails on Cerundolo’s serve. Nadal works his way in front at 15-30 but goes too long when returning a deep ball from the Argentine.

30-30. Can Cerundolo hold?

Cerundolo* 4-6, 1-1 Nadal

16:29 , Michael Jones

Fair enough. Francisco Cerundolo rattles through a brisk service game of his own and tidies things up with an ace. All square in the second set.

Cerundolo 4-6, 0-1 Nadal*

16:24 , Michael Jones

Nadal starts the second set with an ace down the centre line before following it up with a missed return from Cerundolo.

30-0.

Cerundolo finds the net on the next serve before Nadal takes the game with a forehand to the corner that the Argentine returns wide.

Cerundolo* 4-6 Nadal

16:22 , Michael Jones

Nadal takes the first set! He wins it with a powerful cross court backhand before getting out the fist pump.

The first set took 55 minutes and that’s to Cerundolo’s credit for making it tricky for Rafael Nadal.

Cerundolo* 4-5 Nadal

16:20 , Michael Jones

Great serve from Cerundolo who blasts one over to Nadal’s forehand and the Spaniard finds the net. Deuce.

