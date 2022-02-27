Sepp Straka makes PGA Tour history with Honda Classic win as heavy rain on final hole sets up thrilling Sunday finish

Daniel Berger entered the final round of his hometown tournament with a five-shot lead, the largest 54-hole lead in the tournament’s 50-year history. Just a few holes later on Sunday at the Honda Classic he was in a dogfight with a hungry pack of chasers.

After starting 4 over through his first six holes, Berger welcomed Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka and Kurt Kitayama to the mix, setting up for a thrilling finish on Sunday in the rain at PGA National.

Playing in the penultimate group, Straka took the clubhouse lead with a tap-in birdie on the 18th to reach 10 under and ultimately claim the title. The win is Straka’s first on the PGA Tour and first professional win since the 2018 KC Golf Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour. Born in Austria, Straka is the first Austrian to win on the PGA Tour.