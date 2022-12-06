SentinelOne Stock Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Loss, Guidance Meets Views

SentinelOne (S) reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the October quarter while revenue edged by Wall Street targets. The cybersecurity firm’s revenue outlook met expectations and SentinelOne stock climbed after hours.







Mountain View, Calif.-based SentinelOne reported an adjusted loss of 16 cents a share vs. a 15-cent loss a year earlier. In the SentinelOne earnings report, revenue rose 106% to $115.3 million.

Analysts expected SentinelOne to report revenue of $111 million and a loss of 22 cents a share.

Annual recurring revenue from subscription-based services rose 106% to $487.4 million, missing estimates of $577.6 million.

SentinelOne Stock: Low Relative Strength Rating

For the current quarter ending in January, SentinelOne predicted revenue of $125 million at the midpoint of the company’s forecast. Analysts were projecting revenue of $124.6 million.

SentinelOne earnings were released after the market close. Shares were up 1.4% to 14.30 in extended trading on the stock market today.

Heading into the SentinelOne earnings report, the stock owned a Relative Strength Rating of only 7 out of a best-possible 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup.

Competing With CrowdStrike

SentinelOne stock had retreated 71% in 2022.

Meanwhile, SentinelOne competes with CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) and others.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity software detects malware on laptops, mobile phones and other “endpoints” that access corporate networks. Also, it’s building a broad, threat-detection cybersecurity platform.

Follow Reinhardt Krause on Twitter @reinhardtk_tech for updates on 5G wireless, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cloud computing.

