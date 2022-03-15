SentinelOne Stock Falls On Quarterly Earnings, Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne (S) on Tuesday reported January-quarter earnings and revenue that edged by estimates. SentinelOne stock fell even though its revenue forecast for the current fiscal year came in about 6% above expectations, as the company completed a sizable acquisition earlier in the day.







X









Mountain View, Calif.-based SentinelOne reported earnings after the market close. S stock fell 6.6% to 28.84 during after-hours trading on the stock market today.

Also on Tuesday, SentinelOne acquired Attivo Networks in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $616.5 million. Attivo was not included in fiscal 2023 guidance, the company said.

SentinelOne reported an adjusted loss of 17 cents a share vs. a 84-cent loss a year earlier. Revenue rose 120% to $65.6 million, up 120%. Analysts expected SentinelOne to report revenue of $60.7 million and a loss of 18 cents a share. Results were for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31.

SentinelOne Stock: Revenue Guidance Tops Estimates

For fiscal 2023, SentinelOne forecast revenue of $368 million at the midpoint of the company’s forecast. Analysts were projecting a loss of 69 cents a share on revenue of $346.1 million.

“We ended the fourth quarter with double-digit year-over-year improvement in both our non-GAAP gross and operating margin,” SentinelOne management said in a letter to shareholders. “Given the significant market opportunity ahead, we remain committed to investing in the growth of our business in a disciplined manner. In fiscal 2023, we expect to continue making progress towards our long-term profitability targets.”

Heading into the SentinelOne earnings report, the stock had dropped 37% in 2022. SentinelOne stock owned a Relative Strength Rating of only 18 out of a best-possible 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup.

Annual recurring revenue from subscription-based services rose 123% to $292 million, topping estimates of 60% ARR growth.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity software detects malware on laptops, mobile phones and other “endpoints” that access corporate networks. SentinelOne competes with CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) and others.

If you’re new to IBD, consider taking a look at its stock trading system and CAN SLIM basics. Recognizing chart patterns for SentinelOne stock and others is one key to the investment guidelines.

Follow Reinhardt Krause on Twitter @reinhardtk_tech for updates on 5G wireless, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cloud computing.

Best Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch: See Updates To IBD Stock Lists

How To Use The 10-Week Moving Average For Buying And Selling