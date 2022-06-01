SentinelOne Stock Dips Even After Earnings, Revenue Top Views

SentinelOne stock dipped on Wednesday even though the cybersecurity firm reported a smaller-than-expected loss in its April-quarter earnings, and revenue topped Wall Street targets.







X









Mountain View, Calif.-based SentinelOne (S) reported an adjusted loss of 21 cents a share vs. a $1.06 loss a year earlier. Revenue rose 109% to $78.3 million.

Analysts expected SentinelOne to report revenue of $74.7 million and a loss of 24 cents a share. Results were for the quarter ended April 30.

Annual recurring revenue from subscription-based services rose 110% to $339 million, topping estimates of $327.8 million.

SentinelOne Stock: Guidance Tops Views

For the current quarter ending in July, SentinelOne forecast revenue of $95.5 million at the midpoint of the company’s forecast. Analysts were projecting revenue of $84.8 million.

“We’re raising our revenue guidance to nearly triple-digit growth again this fiscal year, which now includes our acquisition of Attivo Networks,” said Chief Executive Tomer Weingarten, in the earnings release.

SentinelOne reported earnings after the market close. SentinelOne stock dipped nearly 1% to 24.40 in extended trading on the stock market today.

Heading into the SentinelOne earnings report, the stock owned a Relative Strength Rating of only 10 out of a best-possible 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup.

Competing With CrowdStrike

Meanwhile, SentinelOne competes with CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) and others. Earnings for CRWD stock are due Thursday.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity software detects malware on laptops, mobile phones and other “endpoints” that access corporate networks. Also, it’s building a broad, threat-detection cybersecurity platform.

If you’re new to IBD, consider taking a look at its stock trading system and CAN SLIM basics. Recognizing chart patterns is one key to the investment guidelines.

Follow Reinhardt Krause on Twitter @reinhardtk_tech for updates on 5G wireless, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cloud computing.

Salesforce Stock Surges On Solid April Quarter, Profit Margin Outlook

Bear Market News And How To Handle A Market Correction

Best Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch: See Updates To IBD Stock Lists

How To Use The 10-Week Moving Average For Buying And Selling