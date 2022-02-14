Senior Biden communications director Mariel Saez leaving WH

Mariel Saez, a senior communications director for President Biden, is the latest messaging maven to leave the administration — and is leaving government behind her when she goes.

Saez, the White House director of broadcast media, announced her departure on Monday, telling CNN in a statement, “It has been an honor to serve the President as Director of Broadcast Media, and I’m grateful to my talented and dedicated colleagues at the White House and across the Administration who worked hand-in-hand with me to communicate the President’s priorities across broadcast media.”

Saez will be moving to the private sector after leaving the White House. She previously worked as an aide to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) for 10 years and was employed by both Biden’s presidential campaign and inaugural committee. She has been in her current role since the president took office last year.

As broadcast media director, Saez has acted as the point person for more than 2,700 interviews between administration officials and broadcast networks.

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield called Saez an “invaluable member of our team” in a statement to the outlet, adding that “her strategic advice and counsel, close relationships with the networks, hard work, and dedication served the President, the Vice President and the entire Biden-Harris Administration so well.”

White House officials are reportedly anticipating more departures from the Biden administration in the coming weeks. Oliver Contreras/Pool/EPA

“She is a tremendous talent and an incomparable teammate, and we will miss her dearly.”

According to CNN, several White House officials are anticipating more departures from the administration in the coming weeks, with some expected after Biden’s State of the Union address March 1.

While Biden’s team has had one of the lowest turnover rates of recent administrations, according to the Brookings Institution, Vice President Kamala Harris has seen at least eight key members of her staff walk out the door since last summer — including director of digital strategies Rajun Kaur, director of advance Karly Satkowiak, deputy director of advance Gabrielle DeFranceschi, communications director Ashley Etienne, chief spokesperson Symone Sanders, director of press operations Peter Velz, deputy director of public engagement Vince Evans, and speechwriting director Kate Childs Graham.

Satkowiak and DeFranceschi kicked off the wave of departure announcements in June following the vice president’s visit to the southern border with Mexico — a trip which blindsided some members of her staff, including those responsible for travel arrangements.

In November, Etienne stepped down to pursue “other opportunities.” Not long after, Sanders departed for a weekend host gig at MSNBC.

Last month, Velz announced he would be leaving his post to work on the protocol team at the State Department.

“Today is my last day at the White House, and it truly has been an honor. I will be forever grateful to Vice President Harris, the incredible Team @VP, and I’m so proud of our work this past year supporting this historic Administration,” he wrote in a Twitter thread announcing his new job.

That same day, Evans also revealed on social media he would be leaving the veep’s office to serve as executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Graham was announced as the latest departure earlier this month. A White House official told Fox News that Graham “is leaving the office, but not the family,” and added that Harris was “grateful for her service to the administration.

“We are excited for her next step,” the official said, without elaborating.

While Harris has received anonymously sourced criticism over poor work environments and alleged mistreatment of staff, Biden has kept the faith in his team, telling reporters in January that he is “satisfied” with his staff.