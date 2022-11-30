Senegal ekes out 2-1 result to advance as Netherlands tops World Cup Group A

It was a drama-filled finish to Group A — at least in one of the matches.

While Netherlands coasted to an easy 2-0 victory over host nation Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador traded blows in a tense 2-1 affair that was ultimately decided by a volley from Senegal’s Kalidou Koulibaly in the 70th minute. The result means Senegal will advance to the Round of 16 alongside Group A winner Netherlands.

Senegal took an early lead in the match on a penalty kick from Ismaïla Sarr, but Ecuador’s Michael Estrada leveled things midway through the second half. Koulibaly’s finish put Senegal ahead for good.

Senegal will likely face England in the knockout round while Netherlands will likely meet the winner of U.S. vs. Iran.