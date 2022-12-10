Senators’ Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot went viral for the wrong reasons on Saturday.

The Ottawa Senators were able to walk away with a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday afternoon, but it didn’t come without some frustration.

With the score tied at zero roughly five minutes into the second period, Thomas Chabot was noticeably heated on the Senators bench. While that in itself wasn’t strange, what he did in an attempt to work out his frustration was.

The 25-year-old defenceman went to smash his stick along the glass, though it didn’t go as planned because his teammate, Travis Hamonic, was in the way. Instead, he appeared to slash him straight across the face, which resulted in Hamonic being briefly shaken up.

As evidenced in the clip, Chabot’s frustration quickly turned into worry after he realized what had happened. Luckily for all, Hamonic ended up being okay and was able to remain in the game. The video quickly blew up on social media, with many comparing it to a similar incident between Keith Ballard and goaltender Tomas Vokoun years ago.

Despite Chabot’s antics, the Senators improved their record to 11-14-2 on the season as Drake Batherson led the way with a goal and an assist. The win put an end to a quick two-game losing streak in what has been a rather disappointing start to the 2022-23 campaign.

After offseason additions such as Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux, many believed this team would be much improved this year, though that hasn’t been the case. The Sens have heated up somewhat after a slow start to the season, and could very well put themselves back into the playoff mix if they are able to build off of Saturday’s win and string a few more together. Their next chance to do so will come on Monday in a home tilt versus the Anaheim Ducks.

