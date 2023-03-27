Senate moves step closer to repealing Iraq war authorization

The Senate voted 65-28 Monday to end debate on repealing two authorizations to use military force against Iraq — two decades after US forces launched the “shock and awe” airstrikes that led to the ouster of Saddam Hussein.

Eighteen Republicans joined 47 Democrats in voting to break a potential filibuster. Among those not voting were Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), all of whom are home recovering from various injuries and ailments.

All 28 “nay” votes came from Republicans, including. Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Ted Cruz of Texas, and Mitt Romney of Utah.

The cutoff tees up Tuesday votes on six GOP amendments to the measure, one of which would establish a select committee to investigate the August 2021 withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

That amendment, put forward by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) would set up a Joint Select Committee to probe the Biden administration’s botched bugout that led to the Taliban retaking power after 20 years of war.

All the amendments require 60 votes to be attached to the bill, with a final vote on passage expected later this week. The measure would then go to the GOP-controlled House, where Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has suggested it would pass as well.





Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) seeks to establish a Joint Select Committee on Afghanistan to probe the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal in August 2021. REUTERS





Some 2,500 US service members remain active in Iraq despite the end of combat operations in December 2021. AP

President Biden has said he will sign the bill, which overturns both the 1991 authorization that led to the Persian Gulf War as well as the 2002 authorization, which led to the invasion of Iraq and the overthrow of Hussein the following year.

Another amendment, introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), would create a special inspector general to oversee more than $100 billion in US aid sent to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion last year.

The Senate-confirmed special inspector general would be required to provide Congress with quarterly reports on military equipment transfers, fund expenditures, and the Ukrainian government’s compliance with anti-corruption measures.

“It’s very hard to argue that there should not be robust oversight, which is what this amendment does, so I would hope this would not be controversial,” Hawley told Fox News Monday.





Scott’s amendment seeking to investigate the US withdrawal from Afghanistan will need 60 votes to pass. REUTERS

Hawley was among the Republicans who supported the repeal, along with Cassidy, Ted Budd of North Carolina, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Mike Lee of Utah, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Mike Braun of Indiana, J.D. Vance of Ohio, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Steve Daines of Montana, John Hoeven of North Dakota, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Eric Schmitt of Missouri and bill co-sponsor Todd Young of Indiana.

Just 49 House Republicans voted to repeal the Iraq authorization two years ago, with McCarthy among those opposing the measure.

McCarthy has since expressed openness to the Senate bill, telling reporters last week that “I don’t have a problem” repealing the Iraq authorizations.

Some 2,500 US service members remain active in Iraq despite the end of combat operations in December 2021.

With Post wires