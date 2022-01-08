Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio was called out for coded anti-Semitism after he bashed “upscale liberals controlling the media” for the continued coverage of last year’s historic Jan. 6 insurrection.

Critics erupted after Rubio’s tweet on Friday clearly evoked the anti-Semitic trope that Jews control the media as he griped that the insurrection wasn’t like “Pearl Harbor or 9/11.”

It might not be the best time to antagonize voters. Democratic Florida Rep. Val Demings is running this year to unseat Rubio.

“Upscale Liberals = Jews,” tweeted Rachel Vindman, wife to Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman who testified at Donald Trump’s impeachment trial about his strong-arming Ukraine’s president in a bid to trigger an investigation into Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

“Come on, lil’ Marco,” Rachel Vindman added, using Trump’s nickname for the Florida senator, “fly that race flag high! I hear your people are into that these days. Be LOUD and PROUD in your racism,” she urged sarcastically.

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter, Jaime, in the 2018 mass shooting at Florida’s Parkland High School, echoed Vindman. “Don’t hide behind your anti-Semitism, Marco,” he tweeted.

“As for 9/11, my brother died because of it. The main difference is January 6th was a terror attack by Americans, invited by people like you,” Guttenberg added.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) didn’t bash Rubio for anti-Semitism, but did disparage his comment about Pearl Harbor. “What happened to you, man?” he asked Rubio.

Some critics wondered why Rubio dramatically changed his perspective to be so dismissive of the Jan. 6 insurrection when he once blasted it as unpatriotic “anti-American anarchy.”

