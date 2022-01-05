Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) drew some stunned reactions with his latest bafflingly flawed anti-vaccine take.

During a familiar rant Monday on a conservative radio show about the merits of relying on the body’s “natural immunity” to COVID-19 after being infected with the virus, the senator asked, “Why do we assume that the body’s natural immune system isn’t the marvel that it is?”

“Why do we think that we can create something better than God in terms of combating disease?” he added.

“There are certain things we have to do, but we have just made so many assumptions, and it’s all pointed toward everybody getting a vaccine.”

Johnson also boasted that he tested positive for COVID-19 last year but had no symptoms.

More than 820,000 people in the U.S. who died of the virus were not so fortunate.

Twitter was flooded with notes on his flimsy logic. For one, vaccines have been proved safe and reliable to prevent COVID-19 infection. Getting sick with COVID-19 has not been, and it could result in severe illness or death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who have already had COVID-19 should still get a coronavirus vaccine because the shots are much more reliable and effective than natural immunity.

As for Johnson’s “God” comment ― critics didn’t seem sure where to begin on that one.

See some of the reaction below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

