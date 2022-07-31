Sen. Ron Johnson doesn’t trust FBI’s Hunter Biden probe

​Sen. Ron Johnson said the FBI can’t be trusted to “get to the bottom” of the allegations involving Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings following a whistleblower report that claimed agents buried “verified and verifiable” dirt about the president’s troubled son.

“​I have no faith in ​[FBI Director] ​Christopher Wray of conducting this investigation, but it’s important that the American public understand the FBI had Hunter Biden’s laptop in December of 2019​,” Johnson (R-Wisc.) said told “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday.​

“​They certainly saw the evidence of what I think is criminal activity on that laptop. They’ve done nothing. Here we are in the end of July, early August 2022. What have they done with it? No, you can’t trust this Department of Justice, the FBI, to get to the bottom of this​,” Johnson said.

The senator said “thank God” for the whistleblowers speaking out about how the Justice Department was handling the investigation into President Biden’s son.

Sen Ron Johnson said he had “no faith” in ​FBI Director ​Christopher Wray conducting the investigation into Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings. Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP

“We need a whole lot more of them in the FBI, the Department of Justice, and in our federal health agencies. They need to come forward and start talking to us. I’m not shocked, but it’s outrageous that the FBI would be tipping the scales of justice the way they’re doing​,” he said.​​

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said last week that “highly credible” whistleblowers accused the DOJ of buying “verified and verifiable” information about the scandal-scarred first son by dismissing it as “disinformation.”

Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, raised the claims in a letter to Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland. ​​

“You have an obligation to the country to take these allegations seriously, immediately investigate and take steps to institute fixes to these and other matters before you,” ​Grassley wrote to Wray and Garland last Monday. ​

Johnson seized on the report from the whistleblowers to demand the Justice Department launch an internal investigation or appoint a special counsel to examine the handling of information about Hunter Biden.​​

In his letter, Johnson alleges that FBI agents lied to him and Grassley during an Aug. 6, 2020, meeting​ to “undermine” the senators own investigation into Hunter Biden.​

Sen. Ron Johnson praised whistleblowers speaking out about how the Justice Department was handling the investigation into Hunter Biden. Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

“If these recent whistleblower revelations are true, it would strongly suggest that the FBI’s August 6, 2020 briefing was indeed a targeted effort to intentionally undermine a Congressional investigation,” Johnson wrote​ in the letter obtained by Fox News.

“The FBI being weaponized against two sitting chairmen of U.S. Senate committees with constitutional oversight responsibilities would be one of the greatest episodes of Executive Branch corruption in American history,” Johnson ​added.

He said if the office of the inspector general is unable “to provide an objective review of this matter … then the appointment of a Special Counsel would be fully justified and long overdue.”

The Post mined information found on Hunter Biden’s laptop left behind at a computer repair shop in Delaware as the basis for a series of blockbuster exposes in October 2020 about the first son’s shady business relationships in China and Ukraine.

Subsequent reports in The Post on Hunter Biden, who is under investigation in Delaware for possible tax fraud and money laundering stemming from his overseas business deals, suggested that he benefited from his father’s influence.

They also showed that the president may have been aware of his son’s business dealings despite saying they never discussed the matter.