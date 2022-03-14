Sen. Rand Paul vows to remove Dr. Fauci from NIAID

​Sen.​ Rand ​​Paul ​said he will introduce ​an ​amendment to ​remove ​Dr. Anthony Fauci as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases​ — saying no one should be “dictator in chief.”​​

Paul (R-Ky.), who often feuded with Fauci at Senate hearings over the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, said ​American ​”​lives were held captive by petty tyrants and power-hungry bureaucrats.​” over the past two years.

“​​We’ve learned a lot over the past two years, but one lesson in particular is that no one person should be deemed ​’​dictator in chief.​’​ No one person should have unilateral authority to make decisions for millions of Americans​,” Paul, an ophthalmologist, wrote in an op-ed on Fox News Monday​.

​”​To ensure that ineffective, unscientific lockdowns and mandates are never foisted on the American people ever again, I will introduce an amendment to eliminate Dr. Anthony Fauci’s position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and divide his power into three separate new institutes,” the senator continued.

Paul questioned Fauci’s authority to “dictate science” when he wasn’t “following the science.”

“I’ve said that from the beginning, and I’ve been proven right over, and over, and over again. On masks, lockdowns, schools, natural immunity, all of it,” Paul wrote two years after the US began widespread lockdowns in response to the deadly disease.

Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to questions from Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

He said the directors of the three institutes will be appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate for five-year terms.​

“This will create accountability and oversight into a taxpayer-funded position that has largely abused its power and has been responsible for many failures and misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic​,” he said. ​

Fauci has been the director of the NIAID since 1984. ​​

Sen. Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci have long since been at odds over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. CNP

Paul claimed the lockdowns did little to stop the spread of the contagion that has so far killed ​more than 960,000 Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but sent the US economy into a tailspin.

“​The country is still reeling from the economic fallout of the lockdowns, which didn’t work. A group of researchers at Johns Hopkins University released a report confirming that​,” the GOP senator said.

“​The report is an extensive analysis looking at dozens and dozens of studies, which comes to the conclusion that lockdowns did not reduce mortality but were devastating to the economy​,” he continued.​

Sen. Rand Paul also criticized Fauci for disregarding the possibility that the virus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

​Paul said the biggest victims were children, who were forced to wear masks in schools and whose learning was disrupted over the past two years because of school closures. ​

​”​All across the country, millions of kids haven’t experienced a normal school day since the beginning of 2020. Whether it be virtual learning, having to wear masks all day, being separated by plexiglass, mandatory vaccinations, weekly or daily testing, canceled extracurricular activities, sports, and events, nothing is normal and it’s scarring our children​,” he said​. ​

Paul cited CDC figures that show emergency department mental health visits for kids 12 to 17 spiked 31% between March and October 2020, compared to the same period a year before.

Supporters hold a banner reading ‘Infowars Arrest Fauci’ as they wait for the People’s Convoy to pass on February 23, 2022. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

​​In 2021, emergency rooms in 38 children’s hospitals saw a 47% increase in the number of suicide and self-injury cases in the first nine months of the year among children 5 to 8 – and a 182% jump among kids ages 9 to 12, compared to 2016.

“​But it wasn’t just lockdowns that affected kids. It was also the notion that they MUST wear a mask for eight hours a day that also created psychological issues and inhibited communication between students and teachers​,” Paul said.

​He said he tried to offer differing opinions to Fauci’s claims but was censored by social media and Fauci’s colleagues.

Dr. Anthony Fauci along with several members of the CDC at briefing during the COVID-19 pandemic. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

​”​I’ve been a physician for over 33 years. In all my years studying and practicing medicine, I had never encountered someone with the gall to proclaim himself ​’​the science​’​ and portray anyone opposing him as ​’​attacking science.​’​ That is, until Dr. Fauci became the COVID dictator-in-chief​,” he said.​​

Paul also criticized Fauci for disregarding the possibility that the virus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China, and whether the US was involved in assisting the Chinese in “gain of function” research.​

“If Fauci was simply one family doctor in Peoria, his mistakes would not be so catastrophic. But since Fauci is allowed to be a medical czar for the whole country, his errors are amplified throughout the land​,” Paul said. ​