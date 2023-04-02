Sen. Mullin blasts Bernie Sanders for ‘demonizing people’

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., accused independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders of displaying “wild” hypocrisy after the pair entered into a heated debate on the Senate floor Wednesday.

During a Senate HELP Committee hearing questioning Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, Mullin called out Sanders for criticizing Schultz and pointed to the self-described democratic socialist’s own multi-million dollar net worth.

“If you can be a millionaire, why can’t Mr. Schultz and other CEOs be millionaires and be honest too?” Mullin asked Sanders during the hearing.

“That’s a lie,” the independent responded.

After the back and forth debate Wednesday, Mullin called out Sanders again and claimed he “demonizes people.”

“He’s demonizing all CEOs for being millionaires. He talks about equality. And here’s a guy that has been nothing but in public office,” Mullin told Jimmy Falia on Fox Across America Thursday. “He draws a pension from being a mayor, a lifelong pension, to the point to where when he passes away, his wife’s able to get the full pension too, every month. He’s been in office up here for 27, 28 years. And since that time, he’s been able to accumulate a wealth of over $8 million.”





“If you can be a millionaire, why can’t Mr. Schultz and other CEOs be millionaires and be honest too?” Mullin posed to Sanders. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“And his wife’s a social worker, a professional social worker. So the last time I checked, both of them have done nothing but made money off of taxpayers, which is perfectly okay… But his hypocrisy runs wild. And he demonizes people,” the senator continued.

Mullin said that Sanders was being hypocritical for grilling the CEO of Starbucks.

Mullin went on to say that when Sanders “was asked about being a millionaire, he goes, well, if you want to be a millionaire, quote, write a bestseller, and you can become a millionaire. And I was like, so why are CEOs that are millionaires corrupt, that creates jobs, that hires the union members that you’re so pro towards? Why are they corrupt and yet a bestseller that’s a millionaire that’s never created a job in his life isn’t? Explain that to me.”