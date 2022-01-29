The Hamden Journal

Sen. Mitt Romney tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced on Friday evening.

The 74-year-old lawmaker, who has been fully vaccinated and boosted, does not have symptoms, his office said.

Romney is “currently asymptomatic and will be isolating and working remotely for the recommended period of time,” his office said in a statement.

His wife, Ann Romney, 72, tested negative. She is also fully vaccinated and boosted.

The 2012 Republican presidential candidate is one of dozens of members of Congress to test positive for the coronavirus despite having their shots.

