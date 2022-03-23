Sen. Mike Braun criticizes Supreme Court decision legalizing interracial marriage

Republican Sen. Mike Braun criticized the 1967 Supreme Court decision that legalized interracial marriage throughout the country – then quickly walked back his comments.

Braun (R-Ind.) made the incendiary comments during a press conference on Tuesday with reporters from his home state. Braun began by first criticizing the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which he decried as “judicial activism”

Braun said overturning Roe v. Wade would bring the country “back to a neutral point.”

“This should be something where the expression of individual states are able to weigh in on these issues, through their own legislation, through their own court systems,” he told reporters on the conference call.

Braun said he would similarly support overturning the landmark case of Loving v. Virginia – a legal decision from the same era that made interracial marriage laws unconstitutional.

Braun immediately responded, “when it comes to issues, you can’t have it both ways.”

“When you want that diversity to shine within our federal system, there are going to be rules and proceedings. They’re going to be out of sync with maybe what other states would do,” said Braun, who was elected to Senate in 2018. “That’s the beauty of the system.”

Braun, 67, said he’d support the Supreme Court leaving the issue of interracial marriage up to the states.

“You’re not going to be able to have your cake and eat it too. I think that’s hypocritical.”

After receiving criticism for his statements regarding interracial marriage, Braun issued a clarifying statement to The Hill, saying he “misunderstood the question” and seemingly walking back the criticism.

“Let me be clear on that issue — there is no question the Constitution prohibits discrimination of any kind based on race, that is not something that is even up for debate, and I condemn racism in any form, at all levels and by any states, entities, or individuals,” Braun said.

A spokesperson for Braun also confirmed to The Hill that the senator does not believe Loving v. Virginia should be overturned.