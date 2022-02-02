Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was mocked by his critics on Tuesday after his years of fealty to former President Donald Trump backfired this week.

Over the weekend, Trump vowed to pardon his supporters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in a failed attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Graham called that “inappropriate.”

And just like that, Trump turned on Graham, who has been one of his most subservient followers in the Senate.

“Lindsey Graham is wrong,” Trump said in an interview on Tuesday with right-wing media. “I mean, Lindsey is a nice guy, but he’s a RINO. Lindsey’s wrong.”

Trump insisted that his followers who attacked the Capitol “are not guilty” and said Graham “doesn’t know what the hell he is talking about.”

Twitter users chimed in with some observations:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.