Sen. John Kennedy rips Biden’s anti-MAGA speech, calling it a ‘very cynical attempt to fill our heads with stupid’

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., listens during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget for the FBI in Washington, DC on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.(Bonnie Cash/Pool Photo via AP)

Sen. John Kennedy is among the many Republicans criticizing Biden’s primetime address to the nation.

He called it “a missed opportunity” and an “attempt to fill our heads with stupid.”

Biden addressed the nation on Thursday saying that MAGA was a threat to democracy.

GOP Sen. John Kennedy added his voice to the many Republicans sharply rebuking President Joe Biden’s primetime address to the nation about MAGA Republicans, telling Fox News that “it was a very cynical attempt to fill our heads with stupid.”

“Number one: after listening to the president’s speech, I really understand why it’s an unassailable fact that age does not guarantee wisdom,” Kennedy on “Fox and Friends” on Friday. “Number two: President Biden, we saw last night, was really every inch ‘Joe Biden the politician.”

Earlier this week, Biden made the remarks denouncing MAGA ideology during a speech in Philadelphia, emphasizing that there’s “no place for political violence in America.” He was met with backlash from many Republican lawmakers and Trump himself, who insisted that Biden “must be insane, or suffering from late-stage dementia!” according to The New York Post.

During his appearance on Fox News, Kennedy suggested that Biden should have focused on other issues during his primetime speech, adding that it was a “missed opportunity.”

“He could have talked about crime, inflation, learning loss by our children, the mountains of fentanyl coming across the border, killing our teenagers,” Kennedy said during the interview.

“Instead, he chose to say to the American people, ‘If you don’t agree with me about higher taxes, more government, if you don’t agree with me that moms are birthing people, if you don’t agree with me that government has a constitutional right to talk to your five-year-old about sexuality, you’re a bad person, and you’re not even an American.'”

Kennedy continued: “‘I’ve said this before, but the water’s not going to clear up in Washington until we get the pigs out of the creek, and no one is coming to save us but ourselves.”

