Sen. John Fetterman struggled hearing voices after stroke

Good grief!

Stroke-surviving Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) was struggling to adjust to high office even before his most recent health scare this week, a new report revealed Friday.

According to the New York Times, the 53-year-old sometimes struggles to hear people’s voices clearly — comparing it to the muffled words of Charlie Brown’s teacher in “Peanuts.”

Fetterman’s difficulties with auditory processing get noticeably worse when he’s stressed or in an unfamiliar situation, the report added.

The former Pennsylvania lieutenant governor was left with hearing and other cognitive issues after suffering a stroke in May of last year, just before the Keystone State’s Democratic Senate primary.

After Fetterman defeated Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz in the November general election, new technology was needed to help him communicate with staff and colleagues.





For example, Fetterman now carries a tablet around with him that has closed captioning capabilities so he can read whatever people are saying to him.

A closed captioning monitor has also been installed at his desk in the Senate chamber so he can follow along with proceedings. The device is adjustable in height to accommodate Fetterman whether he needs to sit or stand.

A custom desk at the center dais has also been equipped with the same technology for Fetterman’s use when he presides over the chamber.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) told the Times that she experimented with Fetterman’s tablet during a recent Democratic caucus lunch.

“What I was saying was accurate even when I talked fast. I wanted to make sure it was accurate. It was kind of to imagine what it would be like to be him,” Klobuchar said.

“He answers like you would answer anyone,” she added. “It’s us that have to get used to it; he’s used to it.”





The way Fetterman hears words sometimes is like the voice of Charlie Brown's teacher in "Peanets", the New York Times reported.





Due to his condition, Senate personnel recently installed a closed caption display in the chamber to assist Fetterman with his auditory processing issues.

The Times report was published two days after Fetterman was hospitalized in Washington DC due to feeling lightheaded during a Democratic Party retreat.

The father-of-three remained hospitalized Thursday night so doctors could monitor for signs of seizures and to carry out further tests.

“According to John’s doctors at The George Washington University Hospital, the results of the MRI, along with the results of all of the other tests the doctors ran, rule out a new stroke,” Fetterman’s communications director Joe Calvello said in a statement.

“John is being monitored with an EEG for signs of seizure – so far there are no signs of seizure, but he is still being monitored.”

Calvello gave no indication on when Fetterman might leave the hospital, but had said late Wednesday he was “in good spirits and talking with his staff and family.”

If Fetterman’s latest health scare leaves him unfit to serve, Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro would need to appoint a replacement.

A special election would then be held next year to select a candidate to finish out the remainder of Fetterman’s term.