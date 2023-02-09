Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded at Democratic retreat

Sen. John Fetterman was hospitalized Wednesday night after feeling lightheaded at the end of a Senate Democratic retreat, his office said.

The symptoms do not appear to be the result of a new stroke, one of which Fetterman suffered in May 2022 just days before winning Pennsylvania’s Senate Democratic primary.

Fetterman is “in good spirits and talking with his staff and family,” at the hospital, where he will remain overnight while doctors undergo further testing, his communications director, Joe Calvello, said in a Wednesday night statement.

The lingering effects of Fetterman’s 2022 stroke have left him with speech difficulties and trouble processing questions unless they are written or typed out.

Due to his condition, Senate personnel recently installed a closed caption display in the chamber to assist Fetterman with his auditory processing issues.

The new assistive technology was installed despite the Senate’s strict rules banning members from using certain electronic devices, such as cellphones, on the chamber’s floor.

With Post wires