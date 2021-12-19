Sen. Elizabeth Warren has contracted COVID-19, she announced in a tweet on Sunday.

The Democratic senator from Massachusetts said she tested positive with what she called “a breakthrough case” on Sunday, and has so far experienced only mild symptoms.

“I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case,” the former Democratic presidential candidate posted. “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.”

Coronavirus cases are surging across the country in part due to the emergence of the extra-contagious Omicron variant, which Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Sunday has an “extraordinary capability of spreading.”

Experts have said it’s too early to tell whether more severe disease is caused by the variant, which was first detected by scientists in South Africa in late November.