Sen. Durbin said Republicans had used SCOTUS hearing to ‘showcase talking points for the November election’

At the start of the third day of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., accused some Republicans on the committee of using their time on Tuesday to “showcase talking points for the November election.” He later said the hearing had turned into “a testing ground for conspiracy theories and culture war theories.”

DICK DURBIN: But for many of senators, yesterday was an opportunity to showcase talking points for the November election. For example, all Democrats are soft on crime therefore, this nominee must be soft on crime. Well you’ve made a mess of their state. The endorsement of the Fraternal Order of police, the International Association of Chiefs of Police just doesn’t fit with their stereotype of a Harvard grad, Black woman who is aspiring to the highest court in the land.

But you earned it. Law enforcement is on your side because you’ve been on their side at critical moments. And your family has dedicated a big part of their lives to law enforcement. And you obviously believe it at your core. You said that over and over again. So the soft on crime charge, which leads all others, falls on its face.

The second thing is that you are somehow out of the mainstream when it comes to child pornography cases. And of course, that gets down to the question of sentencing, and your choices in sentencing. It is difficult, if not impossible, for each of us to put ourselves in your place when you are facing all the totality of facts concerning a certain defendant, and then looking at your requirements under the law as enacted by Congress. And trying to do the right thing to keep America safe but to meet justice.

You are in the same place as 80% of federal judges when it comes to sentencing on child pornography cases. 80%. And, of course, Congress is not without fault. We have failed to pick up the responsibility that was assigned to us some 17 years ago when the Supreme Court decided that the basic guidelines would not be mandatory on judges. We should have stepped in at that point, but it’s a tough, hard, controversial subject and we’ve stayed away from it.

I also think it’s ironic that the Senator from Missouri, who unleashed this discredited attack refuses to acknowledge that his own choice for federal Judge in the Eastern District of Missouri has done exactly what you did. You also have been criticized as having been wrong to be a public defender or even to be in a law firm representing a Guantanamo detainee.

It’s interesting that Republican judges, very conservative ones, don’t see this as a blemish on your character. They understand as we do that the Sixth Amendment creates a responsibility that people have a right to counsel. You have exercised that responsibility in your professional life. This incidentally yesterday, during your nomination, turned out to be a testing ground for conspiracy theories and culture war theories.

The more bizarre the charges against you and your family, the more I understand the social media scoreboard lit up yesterday. I’m sorry that we have to go through this, these are not theories that are in the mainstream of America, but they have been presented here as such.