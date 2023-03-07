Sen. Dianne Feinstein released from hospital after treatment

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the oldest serving member of Congress, was released from a San Francisco hospital on Tuesday after being treated for shingles.

Feinstein, 89, revealed last week that she was hospitalized after being diagnosed with an infection in February.

“I want to thank everyone for the well wishes and the hospital staff for providing excellent care. I’m recovering at home now while I continue receiving treatment and look forward to returning to the Senate as soon as possible,” Feinstein wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Feinstein’s absence — along with the hospitalization of her colleague, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), for depression — has temporarily left the Senate split at 49-49.

Shingles is a non-life-threatening virus that causes painful, blistery rashes to develop on the side of the face or body and can require antiviral medications to treat, according to the CDC.

The rashes can take two to four weeks to fully clear. Other symptoms include fever, headache, chills, and upset stomach. People over 60 are more likely to have more severe complications.





Feinstein, a former mayor of San Francisco, announced last month that she will not run for reelection in 2024 after holding her seat for more than 30 years.

She was first elected in 1992, becoming the first female senator from California.

Several prominent Democrats, including Reps. Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee and Katie Porter, have announced that they will run for Feinstein’s Senate seat in next year’s election.