Semis: AMD, Nvidia Picture Bleaker

The semiconductor sector bounced back during the past week as news from Samsung buoyed the market, but faces more headwinds amid high inflation dampening consumer demand and supply chain challenges. 

Some semiconductor stocks rose by as much as 6% as the market priced in a strong earnings season.

Samsung’s stock rose by over 3% on July 7 after the company said it estimated second quarter revenue to increase by rise 22% year over year to 77.78 trillion Korean won ($59.8 billion), meeting expectations. 