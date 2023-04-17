Seminole Sidelines: Spring showcase impressions, recruiting heats up

On Monday’s edition of Seminole Sidelines, senior writer Curt Weiler joins editor Bob Ferrante as we discuss Saturday’s Spring Showcase. We give our a few impressions of the offensive and defensive standouts from the spring.

We also analyze the commitment of football-baseball standout BJ Gibson as well as Luke Kromenhoek and Kameron Davis shutting down their recruitment (and what that means). Is Landen Thomas next?

We also reflect on what was an enjoyable Sunday night, listening to stories from William Floyd