Seminole Sidelines: Johnny Wilson’s decision strengthens 2023 roster

Florida State is seeing some of its most impactful players choose to return for the 2023 season. The latest: Johnny Wilson is coming back for year 2 at FSU.

Patrick Burnham hosts a discussion between football/recruiting analyst Charles Fishbein and editor Bob Ferrante about what the returns of Wilson as well as defensive tackle Fabien Lovett mean for the Seminoles. We also reflect on some of the other decisions, including transfers departing like Treshaun Ward, Amari Gainer (North Carolina) and Keyshawn Helton (Cincinnati).

Listen on the audio player below or watch on the video player below.