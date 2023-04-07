Seminole Sidelines: Football observations, baseball wins, softball sweeps

On Friday’s episode of Seminole Sidelines, Ariya Massoudi and Bob Ferrante discuss FSU football and spring practice No. 11 – which was held inside Doak – on Thursday. What’s been the biggest storyline of the spring?

We also reflect on a confidence-building win over Clemson for the FSU baseball team, and doubleheader sweep for the FSU softball team at Clemson in a top-6 showdown.

And the FSU basketball team is in pursuit of La Salle transfer Josh Nickelberry, who will visit Tallahassee on Thursday.