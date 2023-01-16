Seminole Sidelines: Final thoughts on first FSU junior day

Patrick Burnham and Charles Fishbein discuss Florida State’s first junior day visits of January on Saturday. The guys take an early look at the recruiting process for some of the top 2024 prospects, including four-star cornerback Charles Lester, defensive lineman D’andtre Robinson and more.

In the final 10 minutes of the show, Bob Ferrante joins Patrick as we discuss a big upset for the FSU women’s basketball team over NC State as well as an update on the status of freshman forward Baba Miller.

We will also post the audio version of the show to the Apple and Spotify podcast feeds later this afternoon.