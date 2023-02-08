Seminole Sidelines: 2023 FSU softball preview feat: Mack Leonard

The Osceola’s 2023 Florida State softball preview show features our one-on-one conversation with 1B/DH/OF Mack Leonard.

FSU will open on Thursday against Lipscomb with a doubleheader that begins at 4 p.m. All of the Seminoles’ games in the JoAnne Graf Classic will stream live on ACC Network Extra.

Ariya Massoudi, Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante also discuss the outlook for the Seminoles, who look to return to OKC and make a run in the Women’s CWS.

