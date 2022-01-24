The Hamden Journal

Semiconductor Watch List: Intel, Nvidia, AMD

The benchmark PHLX Index started the week at 3,434 this week before Monday’s wild session, which saw it end up 1.3%.

As of the end of trading Friday, the index had lost 11.94% for the week, and 12.96% on a year-to-date basis.

Trouble brews in the sector, as the major semiconductor manufacturers are looking to expand their chip-making facilities at a time when semiconductors are in high demand and short supply.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. 

The world’s biggest contract chipmaker  (TSM) – Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Report and a lead supplier for Apple  (AAPL) – Get Apple Inc. Report iPhones recently posted record quarterly profits and forecast a record boost in capital spending to meet the surge in global semiconductor demand.

