Semi-truck hits parked firetruck on I-10 forcing firefighter over ledge of overpass

A Lafayette firefighter was injured after being forced over the ledge of an overpass when a semi-truck hit a nearby firetruck.

The Lafayette Fire Department was on the scene Thursday night of a crash on Interstate 10 westbound near the Interstate 49 split. The firetruck was parked on the road while fire personnel helped with that crash, said Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green.

The driver of an 18-wheeler hit the parked truck at about 9:30 p.m. while firefighters were standing nearby. While trying to escape the impact of the firetruck, one firefighter was forced over the ledge of a nearby overpass, Green said.

The 45-year-old firefighter, who is not being identified but has been with the department for 4 years, landed on the cement 20 feet below, said fire department spokesperson Alton Trahan said. He sustained severe injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

A Lafayette Fire truck was hit by an 18-wheeler on March 10, 2022, while assisting at the scene of a car crash on Interstate 10.

“As first responders, we respond to numerous emergencies during a given shift. Our mission is to provide quality service to the victims and ensure we make it home safely at the end of the day,” Fire Chief Robert Benoit said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, last night did not end that way for one of our firefighters. We ask that the community keep him, his family, and the firefighters in their prayers.”

The 51-year-old driver of the semi-truck was arrested and charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, open alcohol container, operating while under the influence – first offense and vehicular negligent injuring.

