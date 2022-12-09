Semaj Demps Decommits from Purdue

A third commitment from Purdue has been withdrawn since the departure of Jeff Brohm. This time it is wide receiver Semaj Demps.

Demps is a 2-star prospect from Bell Glade, Florida who plays for Glades Central high school. Demps made 40 catches for 779 and 11 TDs in 2021. He also starred on the track in the spring, clocking a 10.7 100-meter dash. He is a smaller receiver at 5’8″, but he brings tremendous speed to the position. He had Mississippi State and Indiana among his other power 5 offers before committing to Purdue.

His decommitment leaves Purdue with TJ McWilliams and Jaron Tibbs, both from Indianapolis, as the lone receivers still committed from the 2023 class. Demps’ speed also could have had him used as a running back.

Glades Central is one of the top high schools in the nation for producing high level talent. Multiple NFL players such as Travis & Kelvin Benjamin, Fred Taylor, Santonio Homes, and more were products of the school.