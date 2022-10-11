Selma Blair slays on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ with amazing ‘Muppets’ performance

Selma Blair continued to shine on Dancing With the Stars, Monday evening. The actress, who is battling Multiple Sclerosis, once again inspired viewers with her commitment and determination to compete. This week her task was to dance a quickstep to the theme of The Muppet’s Show.

“This is gonna be a challenge keeping my brain on task and my left leg,” Blair said. “But it’s time to break out and just say go for it, because I have to!”

Despite her medical condition, which affects her motor skills, Blair put on an almost flawless performance. Both fans and judges were impressed.

“How you managed the footwork so good,,” said Bruno Tonioli. “You didn’t go wrong once.”

Judge Carrie Anne Inaba, who is living with multiple autoimmune diseases including lupus, fibromyalgia and Sjögren’s syndrome was also impressed by Blair’s strength.

“Sometimes when I watch you get a little nervous,” Inaba said. “I worry for you. I care about you. Tonight I just watched it and I didn’t have any of that feeling this time because you were just so incredible.”

Despite making headlines with a blindfolded performance last week Blair had yet to score above a seven in the competition. This week however, the judges acknowledged her improvement with all eights. The combined score of 32 is her highest score of the season.

Dancing With the Stars streams Mondays at 8 p.m. on Disney+.

