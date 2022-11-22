Selma Blair opens up about how she and Christina Applegate support each other through MS

Selma Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and Christina Applegate in 2021, and the two actors have been helping each other through it.

Blair, 50, recalled to Entertainment Tonight that she told Applegate she’s available, “‘If you need help with canes and that stuff,’ because I’m really into all of that, all the things that help me get around.”

“She’s getting it locked down,” Blair told the outlet of how Applegate is learning a new way to walk. “She has a lot on her plate. It’s a lot, but she’s as brilliant and beautiful as ever.”

The two co-starred in the 2002 film “The Sweetest Thing,” and have been friends ever since.

“Oh I’ve known Christina for so many years. We’re really close, and I’m just a fan of hers,” Blair said.

“She is an iconic California girl actress of my generation, and she is it. There has not been one thing that she’s done that I haven’t been like, ‘Nailed it,’ and she’s nailing just being who she is with this MS,” she said.

Applegate was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Blair said “she was funny and… her performance was amazing.”

Blair said she was proud to attend the ceremony and support Applegate.

“I just want to witness the greats in my friends’ lives just quietly back there, and to know that I was there for something that we dream about when we’re little,” she explained.

Blair recently left “Dancing with the Stars” on ABC due to her chronic illness.

“I’ve been monitored and in touch with my doctor… I had MRIs and the results came back and it all adds up to, I can’t go on with the competition,” she told her partner, Sasha Farber, during the fifth episode. “I’ve pushed as far as I could. With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body has taken a hit. It’s way too much for the safety of my bones. There is just intense bone trauma and inflammation.”

Blair said Applegate shows up for her in these moments, and countless others.

“Christina still supports me,” she said. “She’s just a strong one,” “She really is. She’s such a nurturer. If you need something she’s at your house. There have been things that I had been unglued, and she’s like, ‘I’m outside. Answer the door.’ She’s just amazing and strong and fun.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com