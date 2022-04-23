Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan Says Ben Affleck Slid Into Her DMs Before Reuniting With Jennifer Lopez

UPDATE: Ben Affleck‘s rep said in a statement to E! News, in response to Emma Hernan‘s comments on Selling Sunset, “Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years.”

_______________

Bennifer could’ve been…Bemma?

Yes, according to Selling Sunset‘s Emma Hernan. In the Netflix show’s fifth episode of season five, she claimed that Ben Affleck had slid into her DMs on the dating app Raya “right before” he reunited with his now-fiancée Jennifer Lopez in April 2021.

The topic of Emma and Ben’s almost-romance came up in a conversation about Raya between Emma and Chrishell Stause, who asked if Emma “remembered when Ben Affleck went viral because he, like, sent some girl [something].”

The actress appeared to be referencing the May 2021 viral video of the Oscar winner in which he allegedly reached out to a woman who had unmatched with him on the platform because she thought he was a catfish.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind

As it turns out, Emma had both seen the video and received a few messages of her own from the Gone Girl star.

“He may or may not have been texting me,” she shared. “He may or may not have asked to grab…coffee a few times.” (Given Ben’s noted love of Dunkin’ Donuts, we’re going to assume he had a Dunkin’ run in mind.)

She also dished on his “opening pickup line,” which centered around the pair’s mutual upbringing in Massachusetts. “We have the Boston connection,” Emma noted. “It was very sweet.”

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for DIRECTV, Arturo Holmes/Getty Images, Emma McIntyre/WireImage

But, despite the multiple coffee date invites, it just wasn’t meant to be for Emma and Ben. The Scituate, Mass. native explained that she never got a chance to meet the actor IRL before he began sparking romance rumors once again with Jennifer Lopez in May 2021.

It was safe to say Chrishell was surprised by the revelations. “You could’ve foiled Bennifer!” she said. “He was on the hunt.”

Story continues

And it appears Ben has found what he’s been looking for! On April 8, Jennifer confirmed in her newsletter that her and Ben had gotten engaged for a second time—almost two decades after they called off their first engagement in 2004.

“[They] are fully committed to each other,” an insider told E! News last July. “It’s truly meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match.” ­

(Originally published on Friday, April 22, at 11:21 a.m. PT)

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App