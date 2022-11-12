Sell Intel Stock, Analyst Says. Market Share Losses Are the Concern.

An analyst at J.P. Morgan says sell



Intel



stock, citing concerns about the company’s loss of market share amid ongoing competition and softening PC demand.

Following a period of restriction, J.P Morgan analyst Harlan Sur resumed coverage of Intel (ticker: INTC) with an Underweight rating and cut his 12-month price target to $32. The rating is down from his previous Overweight rating and $64 price target prior to restriction. Sur is concerned that other companies have performed better in this current macroeconomic environment, and Intel will struggle to regain its footing in the coming months.