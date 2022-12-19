Sell AT&T Stock After Recent Run, Says Analyst

The U.S. telecom sector has seen widely divergent performance among its primary players this year, with



T-Mobile US



soaring past rivals



AT&T



and



Verizon Communications



in market capitalization. Verizon stock stumbling to a substantial loss, and AT&T roughly flat. A recent sharp divergence of AT&T and Verizon shares has spurred one of the most influential telecom analysts to shift his position on both.

More specifically, MoffettNathanson telecom analyst Craig Moffett cut his rating on AT&T stock (ticker: T) to Underperform from Market Perform following a 26% rally in the stock since mid-October. Moffett keeps his $17 target on the stock, which is a little below last Friday’s close at $18.49.