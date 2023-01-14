Selena Gomez Seemingly Responds to Body-Shaming Comments After 2023 Golden Globes Appearance

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Selena Gomez appeared to react to her online critics with a laugh.

After attending the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, the Only Murders in the Building star apparently received comments from internet users regarding her physical appearance while posing for the cameras at the event.

Wearing a show-stopping Valentino design featuring a velvet column gown with a high-slit and statement puff sleeves with a long train, Gomez, 30, showed up at the Beverly Hills Hotel after being nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical for her role of Mabel Mora in the Hulu series.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Brings Little Sister as Her Golden Globes Date — and She’s Carrying a $4K Prada Purse

Although she did not score a trophy for the category, the singer may have won the internet by seemingly responding to users who left unpleasant comments about her body after pictures and clips of her at the event were shared online.

In a recorded Instagram Live video reposted via popnewsdaily account on TikTok, Gomez addressed the critics while chatting with her 9-year-old sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey.

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” she told her followers before turning her head to Gracie, asking for her opinion, “right?”

After Gracie appeared to agree with the singer, Gomez later began to burst into laughter.

Earlier this week, Gomez — who has long had a complicated relationship with social media and even deleted it from her phone in 2019 — teased her return to Instagram.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Selena Gomez (L) attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Tuesday, Gomez hinted that she’s returned to the app, sharing a series of three bathroom selfies snapped with her own phone, which featured a purple case etched with butterflies.

Story continues

“Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram ?” she captioned the post.

In recent weeks, the star has started to post more and more personal snaps, giving her 369 million followers a glimpse into her inner circle. On Jan. 6, she shared a sweet shot with Gracie and, days earlier, shared photos of her New Year’s Eve celebration with pals Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham.

After taking several Instagram breaks over the years, Gomez revealed in 2019 that she no longer had the app, as negative comments on her posts had left her feeling “depressed.”

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer told Vogue in 2021 that she’s been off the internet for three years, and posted to Instagram and Twitter by sending her assistant photos and text to share.

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Brings High-Fashion Drama to Golden Globes Red Carpet in Show-Stopping Valentino Look

“Everyone always asks me, ‘Are you secretly on; are you lying?’ and I’m like, ‘I have no reason to lie,'” she said.

That same year, Gomez told WWD’s Beauty Inc. that deleting the app off of her phone had greatly improved her mental health.