Selena Gomez Says Her Viral Photos with Hailey Bieber Were ‘Not a Big Deal’

It’s all love between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber.

After a series of photos of the pair hugging it out at a recent event went viral, Gomez briefly addressed the shots in a new interview with Vulture, saying there was no big to-do to be made over the pictures.

“Yeah, it’s not a big deal,” the star told the outlet. “It’s not even a thing.”

Though inconsequential to the Only Murders in the Building star, 30, the photos of her and Bieber, 25, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ 2nd annual gala in Los Angeles caused a stir after they were snapped on Oct. 15.

In one shot, the two hugged, and in another, Gomez placed her hand on the model’s leg.

The impromptu photo op came weeks after Bieber appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and denied rumors that she “stole” husband Justin Bieber from Gomez, his ex-girlfriend.

Caption: Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala, Presented by Rolex Photo Credit: Tyrell Hampton

Though the Rhode founder married Bieber, 28, in 2018, both she and Gomez have attempted to shut down rumors of ill will between them several times over the years. On the podcast, Bieber said she and the “Rare” singer even spoke to each other at some point after the wedding, and have “no drama.”

“That’s also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine,” Bieber said.

Gomez is currently preparing for the release of her new Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which will premiere on Friday.

The documentary spans the past six years of the Rare Beauty founder’s life and gives viewers an intimate look at her struggles with mental health.

The trailer shows the star in different stages of her life, from childhood home videos and performance clips to deeply personal footage of her in the hospital.

Amy Sussman/WireImage Selena Gomez

At one point, a makeup-free Gomez cries to a friend and says, “My whole life, since I was a kid, I’ve been working. And I don’t want to be like, super famous. But I do know that if I’m here, I have to use that for good.”

In a scene shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the star visits a childhood friend in Grand Prairie, Texas, where she grew up, and meets the friend’s star-struck kids.

“I think Selena really anchors herself when she goes back to Texas. She seems to get energy by being in the presence of her past,” director Alek Keshishian told PEOPLE. “She doesn’t look down on anybody, she is right there with the people — that’s what makes her unique. She feels as much love for her past as she does for her future.”

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is directed and produced by Keshishian, who also helmed the 1991 documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare. The documentary will be streaming on Apple+ on Nov. 4.