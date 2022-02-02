Selena Gomez reflects on tanning fiasco at the Met Gala

Selena Gomez is still cringing over this beauty mistake.

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer spoke to Glamour UK about her 2018 Met Gala look, in which she wore a white dress in line with the year’s theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. Gomez even had the proverb, “A woman who fears the lord is a woman who shall be praised,” sewn into the gown and purse for the special event.

One thing Gomez, 29, simply could not praise about the look was her tan. She told the outlet of her most “memorable disaster” on the red carpet, “While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion and it looked beautiful — but as the night went on it kept getting darker and darker.”

She said she did not realize the extent of the damage until she saw a photo from the evening.

“When I sat down, I saw a photo of myself, and it looked completely orange,” she said. “And here I am at this prestigious event — my first thought was — ‘I have to get out of here!'”

Gomez, fortunately, was able to laugh at herself. At the time of the event, she posted a video of herself running from the party to Instagram, along with the caption, “Me when I saw my pictures from MET.”

Gomez may not have been thrilled with her look at the time, but she told Glamour UK she’s much more comfortable now in her own skin.

“From the time I can remember, I’ve always felt like I had to be perfect or look a certain way,” the Rare Beauty founder explained. “It took me a long time to realize that I only wanted to be myself — that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful.”

The Only Murders in the Building actress, who has long been open about her struggles with mental health, also spoke to Glamour UK about how she stays centered.

“I’m a big advocate for therapy,” she said. “I also love to keep sticky notes around my house with positive affirmations. I have a lot of various ones, but ‘I am enough’ is a favorite of mine – I call them ‘Rare Reminders.’ And taking a scrolling break from social media helps!”

