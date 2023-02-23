Selena Gomez reclaims title as most-followed woman on Instagram, dethroning Kylie Jenner

Move over Kylie Jenner, the Instagram queen is reigning again.

Jenner, 25, dethroned Selena Gomez as the most-followed person on Instagram after the “Only Murderers in the Building” star went on hiatus for her mental health in 2018.

“I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people,” Gomez, 30, said of her Internet break during an appearance on “Good Morning America” in April. “I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it’s done the best things for the world. But for me, I get to my news that is actually important I get through people in my life.”

Gomez returned to the app last month, telling her followers in a caption, “Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram ?”

The singer has climbed her way up to the top-followed woman on Instagramwith 381 million fans, with the Kylie Beauty mogul trailing closely behind at 380 million.

Selena Gomez remains Instagram’s top-followed account.

Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner deny bad blood amid eyebrow feud speculation

Gomez’s return to the top spot comes after a fan on TikTok speculated that Jenner was throwing subliminal shade at her on Instagram — something both stars quickly shot down.

The “Calm Down” singer shared a video on TikTok telling fans she “accidentally laminated my brows” too much. Hours later, Jenner posted a photo on her Instagram Story of herself with the caption “this was an accident ?????” with the words placed over her eyebrows. “The Kardashians” star also shared a picture of her on FaceTime with Hailey Bieber that prominently featured their eyebrows.

TikTok user @devotedly.yours alleged in a video shared Wednesday that Jenner and Bieber were “shading Selena Gomez” with the eyebrow photos. “This is very, very, very childish,” she added.

Kylie Jenner shut down rumors of a feud with Selena Gomez.

The social media user later referenced Gomez and Bieber’s history having both dated Justin Bieber, the latter of which got married to the “Peaches” singer. Both of them have squashed fan rumors and in October, they posted a photo together from the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala to prove there is no drama.

Jenner hopped in the comments section of @devotedly.yours and wrote, “This is reaching. No shade to Selena ever and didn’t see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

Gomez replied to Jenner’s comment, adding, “Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Selena Gomez is Instagram’s most-followed, reclaims Kylie Jenner title