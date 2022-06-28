Selena Gomez Calls on Men to ‘Stand Up’ & ‘Speak Against’ Supreme Court’s Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Selena Gomez isn’t backing down when it comes to her stance on reproductive rights. And in red carpet interview for the second season of her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building on Tuesday (June 27), she wanted men to know that they shouldn’t either.

When asked by Variety about an impassioned message she tweeted Friday (June 24) — the same day the Supreme Court ended nearly 50 years of a woman’s right to abortion access by overturning Roe v. Wade — the 29-year-old star was quick to respond with what she thinks Hollywood can do to help in the fight for women’s healthcare. “It’s about voting,” she told the publication.

More from Billboard

“It’s about getting men — men needing to stand up and also speak against this issue. It’s also the amount of women that are hurting. I’m just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that.”

Video: Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift speak out about mass shootings

Gomez’s tweet had included a link to Planned Parenthood’s webpage of abortion-related resources, with the “Let Somebody Go” singer writing: “Watching a Constitutional right be stripped away is horrific. A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of story.”

“I am fearful of what will happen to those without the necessary means to have access to a safe, legal abortion,” she had added.

Back in May, Gomez also became one of several influential artists to sign her name in support of Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffOurBodies campaign alongside Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, and more.

“We are Artists. Creators. Storytellers,” read the campaign endorsement, which ran in The New York Times following an unprecedented leak of the Supreme Court’s draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “We are the new generation stepping into our power. Now we are being robbed of our power. WE WILL NOT GO BACK — AND WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN.”

Story continues

Listen to what Selena Gomez had to say about the reversal of Roe v. Wade below:

Click here to read the full article.