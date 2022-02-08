Selena Gomez and Coldplay’s “Let Somebody Go” Music Video Is Heartbreaking and Trippy

Months after they released their duet “Let Somebody Go,” Selena Gomez and Coldplay released a trippy, Inception-style music video for the track this afternoon. The black-and-white video features Selena and Chris Martin reaching out for each other as the city literally pulls them apart. It’s bittersweet and simultaneously mesmerizing to watch, down to the moment they get their final hug.

Chris spoke to Apple Music in October about the song and collaborating with Selena. The song is “just a really lovely ballad. And quite early on, we realized it needed a female counterpart to the vocal,” Chris said, per Genius.

He added, “And we were very grateful that when we asked Selena to sing on it, she loved the song and was happy to do so. Collaborations in general are something that we’ve done more of recently. We never really used to do it before. When we were younger, we kind of locked ourselves in a room and felt we had to prove everything ourselves. But I think as time has gone on, it’s become more interesting for us to work with other people from different parts of the world, different genres. It just adds color and character to the music.”

Selena teased the music video on her own Instagram today, sharing a playful behind-the-scenes shot of her and Chris on-set together, sticking their tongues out at the camera. “Let Somebody Go video is out now!! @coldplay,” she wrote, tagging the band.

Watch the full video above.

