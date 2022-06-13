‘Seinfeld,’ Paul Thomas Anderson Collaborator – The Hamden Journal

Philip Baker Hall, who is known to Seinfeld fans as Lt. Bookman, the library detective and Curb Your Enthusiasm fans as the ultraserious Dr. Morrison, and to film fans as any of a long list of memorable characters in films such as Hard Eight, Magnolia, Boogie Knights, Dogville, The Insider, Bruce Almighty, Rush Hour and many more has died, according to his friend and neighbor — and Los Angeles Times sportswriter — Sam Farmer. He was 90.

Hall will be remembered by the legions of Seinfeld fans for playing one of the most popular one-off characters the show ever saw. He was Lt. Bookman, the library detective who tracked Jerry Seinfeld down for now returning a book the “joy boy” had checked out in 1971. His diatribe against Seinfeld and his “good-time buddies” is chock-full of quotable lines that still tickle fans of the show.

When Seinfeld seems to have had enough and asks Bookman what his problem is, Hall replied: “What’s my problem? Punks like you, that’s my problem. And you better not screw up again, Seinfeld, because if you do, I’ll be all over you like a pit bull on a poodle.”

He returned as Bookman for the 1998 Seinfeld finale, his only other appearance on the show.

Hall also played Larry David’s ultraserious Dr. Morrison in a pair of Curb Your Enthusiasm episodes. In the Season 4 episode “Mel’s Offer,” David sees his physician about a cut on his head. When Morrison walks in as David is using the phone in the exam room, things immediately go sideways.

The doctor later suggests that David might need stitches, and the following exchange left viewers in stitches:

Morrison: “I don’t know if you’ve ever had stitches before, but there is a slight bit of pain involved. Nothing more, I would say, than a little prick.”

David: “Yeah, there’s definitely a prick involved.”

Morrison: “Uh, yes, there is a prick involved.”

Doctor: “Yeah, there’s one prick involved.”

Morrison: “Yeah, I’d say there is one prick involved.”

David: “I agree. I’m not a doctor, but I agree there is one prick.”

As a film actor, Hall had a small part in Michaelangelo Antonioni’s masterpiece Zabriskie Point in 1970. He had other small parts in films such as Coma, Nothing in Common, Say Anything, Ghostbusters II, An Innocent Man and many more, but his breakout role came in Paul Thomas Anderson’s feature directorial debut, Hard Eight, in which he played professional gambler Sydney who took John C. Reilly’s character under his wing.

Hall went on to make three films with Anderson, including Boogie Nights and Magnolia, in which he memorably played game show host Jimmy Gator, who has bone cancer.

Hoffman’s neighbor, Sam Farmer, announced hie death on Twitter, writing, “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it.”