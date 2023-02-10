‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends’ apartments come to life in new overnight rentals: photos

You don’t have to time travel back to the ’90s to make a Kramer-esque entrance through Jerry’s door, or to hang out inside the purple walls of Monica and Rachel’s apartment. You don’t even have to go to the soundstages where Seinfeld and Friends were filmed.
A couple has recreated both famous residences, complete with Easter eggs for hardcore fans, at an apartment building in Cincinnati, now offering bookings on Airbnb. The Suite About Nothing, of course, is the tribute to Jerry and friends, complete with a bike hanging on the wall, cereal on the kitchen shelves and Superman details throughout. The Purple Suite is, natch, a copy of the Friends location, complete with that retro refrigerator, turquoise cabinets and a wooden table. They’re delightfully similar.
It took “a lot of watching the show and then screenshots and try to shop the exact thing or get pretty close,” Brenda Baum, who, along with her husband, Otto, is behind the suites, tells Yahoo Entertainment. “Shopping a lot on Facebook Marketplace to find furniture and going all over the country to find the right pieces. A lot of thrift stores, because it’s, you know, ’80s, ’90s stuff. It’s been fun.”
For instance, a friend, Katy Dika, with Katy Dika Designs, provided custom curtains that cleverly refer to the characters’ names and custom posters with Cincinnati references.
While his wife worked on the decor, Otto Baum, who owns a small real estate company, renovated and converted a building into one with four separate apartments. He said the idea of making them, the Sitcom Suites as they call them, came about during the COVID pandemic.
“There were less sports on TV, and sports is what I would be watching when I get home from work,” he says. “Whether it’s basketball or football, whatever season it’s in. And that ground to a halt, and we were finding ourselves watching a lot of older television… and that sort of led to like the idea of, ‘These are fun to watch, but what if you actually experienced one of these shows? What if you could build a set and sort of become part of the show?'”
The TV sets to emulate were easy to choose; like all of us, they saw merchandise for Friends and Seinfeld everywhere. The Baums also are working on another pair of apartments in the same building based on two other fan favorites: The Golden Girls and Schitt’s Creek.
Fans can book the Seinfeld and Friends suites now, with stays beginning April 1. Recreations of Dorothy, Rose, Sophia and Blanche’s Miami bungalow (The Golden Suite) and the Roses’ humble accommodations at the Rosebud Motel (The Creek Suite) will also be available April 1; bookings for them will open early next month. The listed price is $175 a night.
Already, though, the first offerings are a hit.
“April’s already sold out for Friends,” Brenda says. “And weekends are booking up quick, too.”
The true measure of their success, they say, is that the friends and family members who’ve previewed the suites have been wowed.
“That’s what we’re trying to do,” Otto says, “is to transport you, take you to another place in another time. I think that’s why [the suites] resonate, and why, when people see them for the first time and they walk in, it’s a shocking kind of thing, where you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m in it.’ And that’s what we were going after.”