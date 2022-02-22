Seeds announced for Howard County teams in 2021-22 Maryland state basketball regional tournaments

Feb. 22—The seeds for the 2022 Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association were released Tuesday afternoon, with Howard County’s boys and girls teams divided up between the 4A East, 3A East and 2A West regions.

Following the format for the championships implemented in 2019, there will be eight regional champions crowned. Those teams that advance will then be reseeded 1-8 based on their regular-season winning percentage for the state quarterfinals, with those games hosted by the site of the higher seed.

For the boys, Marriotts Ridge earned the top seed in Class 3A East Region I. The Mustangs, who won the first boys county championship in school history and posted a 12-3 record, have an opening-round bye in the 3A East Region I and will face the winner of the No. 4 Westminster and No. 5 Manchester Valley in the regional semifinal on Monday.

Centennial earned the No. 2 seed in the same region. The Eagles, 10-7 overall, will face the winner of the No. 3 Howard and No. 6 Mt. Hebron in the other regional semifinal on Monday.

Atholton secured the top seed in the Class 3A East Region II. The Raiders (13-3) are scheduled to face the winner of the No. 4 River Hill (8-7) and No. 5 Oakland Mills (5-11) on Monday. Both second-seeded Long Reach (11-5) and third-seeded Wilde Lake (9-7) received byes in the opening round and will play Monday in the regional semifinal.

Reservoir is Howard County’s lone representative in the Class 4A East Region I as the fifth seed. The Gators (8-7) are set to take on No. 4 Glen Burnie on Friday, with the winner advancing to play the top-seeded Meade in the regional semifinal on Monday.

In Class 2A West Region II, Glenelg (11-5) is the third seed and hosts No. 6 Middletown on Friday. The winner of that game will face No. 2 seed Williamsport on Monday. No. 5 Hammond (5-10) travels to No. 4 Poolesville on Friday with the winning team facing off against No. 1 Walkersville on Monday.

For the girls, undefeated county champion Howard (15-0) is the top seed in the 3A East Region I. The Lions have a bye in the opening round and will face the winner of No. 4 Mt. Hebron (11-5) and No. 5 Marriotts Ridge (10-6) in the regional semifinal on Tuesday. The Vikings and Mustangs will square off on Friday.

Manchester Valley (18-2) earned the second seed in the same region, earning a bye in the opening round. They then are scheduled to play the winner of No. 3 Westminster (14-6) and No. 6 Centennial (8-9) on Tuesday. The Owls and Eagles match up on Friday.

In Region II of the 3A East, River Hill (14-1) garnered the top seed. The Hawks have an opening-round bye and will play either No. 4 Oakland Mills (1-14) or the No. 5 Long Reach (0-14). That regional quarterfinal matchup will take place Friday, while the Hawks will face the winner on Tuesday.

Also in Region II, Atholton (13-3) earned the second seed, while Wilde Lake (5-10) is seeded third. The Raiders and Wildecats both receive opening-round byes and will match up in the regional semifinal on Tuesday.

No. 6 Reservoir (4-10), faces its second noncounty opponent of the season, taking on third-seeded Meade on Friday. The winner of that matchup will then play No. 2 Old Mill in the regional semifinal on Tuesday.

The remaining two Howard County teams in the field are set to square off in 2A West Region II. No. 4 Glenelg (7-8) will match up against No. 5 Hammond (6-8) on Friday. Whoever wins will then meet top-seeded Williamsport in the regional semifinal Tuesday.

First-round matchups involving Howard County boys teams include: Mt. Hebron at Howard on Friday at 6 p.m. (3A East Region I); Oakland Mills at River Hill on Friday at 6 p.m. (3A East Region I), Middletown at Glenelg on Friday at 7 p.m. (2A East Region II); Hammond at Poolesville at 7:15 p.m. (2A East Region II); and Reservoir at Glen Burnie on Friday at 6 p.m. (4A East Region I).

The opening round of the playoffs will tip-off on Friday, with the higher-seeded team serving as the home team.

First-round matchups involving Howard County girls teams include: Marriotts Ridge at Mt. Hebron on Friday with time TBA (3A East Region I); Centennial at Westminster on Friday with time TBA (3A East Region I); Long Reach at Oakland Mills on Friday with time TBA (3A East Region II); Reservoir at Meade on Friday with time TBA (4A East Region I); and Hammond at Glenelg on Friday with time TBA (2A West Region II).

The state quarterfinals are set for March 4 and 5 with the higher seed hosting. The state semifinals are scheduled for March 8 and 9 at neutral locations — Wise, North Point, Paint Branch, Montgomery Blair and Richard Montgomery.

State championship games will be played March 10-12 at Xfinity Center in College Park.

Boys seeds

4A East

Region I — 1. Meade; 2. Arundel; 3. Old Mill; 4. Glen Burnie; 5. Reservoir; 6. North County. Region II — 1. Broadneck; 2. North Point; 3. Severna Park; 4. South River; 5. Annapolis; 6. Leonardtown.

3A East

Region I — 1. Manchester Valley; 2. Centennial; 3. Howard; 4. Westminster; 5. Manchester Valley; 6. Mt. Hebron. Region II — 1. Atholton; 2. Long Reach; 3. Wilde Lake; 4. River Hill; 5. Oakland Mills

2A West

Region I — 1. Walkersville; 2. Williamsport; 3. Glenelg; 4. Poolesville; 5. Hammond. Region II — 1. New Town; 2. Randallstown; 3. Hereford; 4. Lansdowne; 5. Owings Mills; 6. Carver A&T.

Girls seeds

4A East

Region I — 1. Glen Burnie; 2. Old Mill; 3. Meade; 4. Arundel; 5. North County; 6. Reservoir. Region II — 1. South River; 2. North Point; 3. Leonardtown; 4. Severna Park; 5. Broadneck; 6. Annapolis.

3A East

Region I — 1. Howard; 2. Manchester Valley; 3. Westminster; 4. Mt. Hebron; 5. Marriotts Ridge; 6. Centennial. Region II — 1. River Hill; 2. Atholton; 3. Wilde Lake; 4. Oakland Mills; 5. Long Reach.

2A West

Region I — 1. Liberty; 2. Century; 3. Southern; 4. South Carroll; 5. Winters Mill. Region II — 1. Williamsport; 2. Middletown; 3. Poolesville; 4. Glenelg; 5. Hammond; 6. Walkersville.