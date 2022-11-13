See what the Trump family wore to Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos’ Mar-a-Lago wedding extravaganza

Donald Trump and family at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, in 2017.Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Tiffany Trump, 29, and Michael Boulos, 25, married at a lavish wedding in Florida on Saturday.

The festivities were attended by 500 guests, including many members of the Trump clan.

From Ivanka’s Grecian dress to Melania’s shimmery gold gown, here’s what each Trump wore.

Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos in a lavish wedding ceremony at her father’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

The legal research assistant, 29, and Boulos, 25, were expecting 500 guests to attend their wedding, Page Six previously reported. And leading up to the ceremony, behind-the-scenes photos showed how decorators and workers were busy setting up the resort for the big day as the rehearsals took place on Friday.

Given that Tiffany is the fourth of Donald Trump’s five children, there were plenty of members of the Trump family in attendance at the event. Here’s a look at what each Trump wore to the festivities.

Tiffany wore an Elie Saab wedding dress that paid tribute to Boulos’ heritage

Photos of the bride shared by the Daily Mail and Page Six show she opted for a glittery long-sleeved wedding dress courtesy of Lebanese designer Elie Saab.

For her walk down the aisle with Donald, she added a veil and held a small bouquet of white flowers.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she praised the bridal brand and said it was the perfect choice for her wedding to Boulos, given his Lebanese heritage. “I have always loved Elie Saab and it’s a Lebanese/American wedding so we are happy to have Elie create the magic,” she said.

Ivanka Trump coordinated her powder blue look with her kids

Ivanka Trump, 41, shared an Instagram photo carousel of her, her husband Jared Kushner, and their three children at the wedding festivities on Saturday. Ivanka, who is Tiffany’s older half-sister, was one of the bridesmaids, according to the Daily Mail.

She captioned the post, which has more than 100,000 likes as of Sunday, simply with three blue hearts.

Her look consisted of a powder blue caped Grecian-style gown, which featured a strapless bodice. The first photo shows Ivanka posing alongside her daughter Arabella, 11, who was dressed in a sparkly icy blue gown.

Other photos shared in the carousel shows Ivanka’s two boys, Theodore, 6, and Joseph, 9, wearing suits with baby blue bow ties. Jared, meanwhile, went for a classic black tuxedo over a crisp white shirt.

Eric Trump wore a grey suit while his wife Lara Lea Trump brought the sparkle

The second-eldest son of Donald looked rather demure in a grey suit and white bow tie next to his wife Lara Lea Trump, who opted for a glittery ensemble.

Lara Lea Trump, 40, shared photos of her, Eric Trump, and their children attending the Mar-a-Lago festivities on Instagram on Saturday. Captioning the post, she wrote: “3 out of 4 smiles; 10 out of 10 wedding!!! CONGRATULATIONS @tiffanytrump and @michaelboulos!!!!”

In a follow-up post, Lara Lea shared that her shimmery gown was courtesy of Cuban-American designer Oscar Garcia-Lopez.

Donald, in a tux, and Melania, in a beige gown, were spotted on the dance floor

The former US president and former first lady were spotted dancing together at the wedding reception in a clip shared by Instagram user Michael Solakiewicz.

In the short clip, the husband-and-wife duo, who tied the knot themselves in 2005, appear to be slow dancing to a cover of Frank Sinatra’s “Strangers in the Night.”

Melania, 52, is wearing a cream-colored floor-length gown that featured thin straps while Donald opted for a classic black tuxedo.

